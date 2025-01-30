SpearMC recognized in 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Oracle OCI Professional and Managed Services

"This continued recognition by Gartner, along with our years of maintaining SOC 2 Type 2 certification, reaffirms our position as a leader providing PeopleSoft Managed Services." Post this

In addition to this prestigious recognition, SpearMC is proud to highlight its ongoing commitment to security and operational excellence. The company has successfully maintained its SOC 2 Type 2 certification for several years, demonstrating its ability to continuously meet the stringent security, confidentiality, and operational standards required to protect client data. SOC 2 Type 2 is a widely respected cybersecurity report developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) that assesses an organization's ability to secure and safeguard data over time.

"This continued recognition by Gartner, along with our years of maintaining SOC 2 Type 2 certification, reaffirms our position as a leader providing PeopleSoft Managed Services," said Marcus Bode, President and CEO of SpearMC. "For businesses relying on PeopleSoft applications, security and trust are paramount, and our SOC 2 Type 2 certification ensures that we are not only providing cutting-edge solutions, but doing so with the highest level of security and data protection. Our customers can be confident that their mission-critical data is in safe hands while we work to optimize and transform their PeopleSoft environments on Oracle Cloud."

SpearMC's SOC 2 Type 2 certification is an essential assurance for clients, as it confirms the company's consistent adherence to rigorous security protocols and operational controls. This certification, which has been maintained for several years, provides confidence to organizations considering SpearMC as a partner for their PeopleSoft managed services needs, especially when data protection and compliance are top priorities.

SpearMC continues to offer a full suite of services for PeopleSoft clients, including continuous application management services, digital adoption, upgrades and enhancements, and cloud migration. The company's SOC 2 Type 2 certification enhances its ability to provide secure, reliable, and efficient solutions that meet the highest standards in the industry.

For more information, please visit https://spearmc.com/peoplesoft-managed-services/.

About SpearMC: SpearMC is a premier provider of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) solutions with a specialized focus on PeopleSoft-managed services. With more than two decades of experience, SpearMC empowers organizations to optimize, migrate, and modernize their PeopleSoft applications in the cloud. The company has successfully maintained SOC 2 Type 2 certification for several years, underscoring its commitment to security and operational excellence. SpearMC's services include cloud migration, ongoing management, security, and continuous optimization, ensuring that clients achieve the full potential of their Oracle Cloud investment while maintaining the highest levels of data protection.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.

