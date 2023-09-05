Spec Formliners Inc. Certified By the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

Spec Formliners Inc., a provider of concrete textures, form liners, and custom concrete patterns, proudly announces its national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). This certification provides new opportunities for Spec Formliners and its customers, fostering diversity and empowering women in leadership roles within supplier programs, while also offering access to professional development and networking through the WBENC network.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spec Formliners Inc., a business offering a wide range of concrete textures, form liners and custom concrete patterns is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

"As a women-owned business, Spec Formliners, Inc., is pleased to announce its recent accreditation by WBENC. We expect our membership to provide access to new opportunities for us, and particularly for our customers, and assist in both of our accelerated growths." Judy Deering – President

The WBENC standard of certification implemented is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process confirms Spec Formliners, Inc. to be at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women. This is an important step for Spec Formliners as it will provide access to new opportunities for the company and its customers.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity within their supplier programs. This empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced, and sustainable economy.

WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, for women-owned businesses to expand their business and innovation through events, programming, and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.

About Spec Formliners Inc.:

Spec Formliners Inc. is a trusted provider of high-quality formliners and custom concrete solutions. With a vast library of over 400 unique designs and a commitment to excellence, Spec Formliners offers architects and contractors unparalleled options to transform concrete surfaces into stunning works of art. With a focus on exceptional customer service and continuous innovation, Spec Formliners is dedicated to exceeding client expectations.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where, and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit http://www.wbenc.org and http://www.buywomenowned.com.

