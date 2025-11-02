SpecFive Launches Spectre Pro, an Android Off-Grid Mesh Phone

Spectre Pro gives explorers, teams, and families a self-reliant way to stay connected without depending on cellular coverage or subscriptions.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpecFive LLC announces Spectre Pro, an Android off-grid connectivity phone that blends everyday usability with long-range mesh communication in a rugged carbon-fiber-reinforced body. Spectre Pro gives explorers, teams, and families a self-reliant way to stay connected without depending on cellular coverage or subscriptions.