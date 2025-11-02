SpecFive Launches Spectre Pro, an Android Off-Grid Mesh Phone

Spectre Pro gives explorers, teams, and families a self-reliant way to stay connected without depending on cellular coverage or subscriptions.
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpecFive LLC announces Spectre Pro, an Android off-grid connectivity phone that blends everyday usability with long-range mesh communication in a rugged carbon-fiber-reinforced body. Spectre Pro gives explorers, teams, and families a self-reliant way to stay connected without depending on cellular coverage or subscriptions.
"Our aim with Spectre Pro is simple," said Amir Husain, Founder of SpecFive. "Make a phone you can trust when networks are unavailable, and make it easy to use every day. You get Android apps, maps, messages, and a mesh link that keeps talking when towers go quiet."
"We redesigned the radio system for much higher efficiency and tuned the power profile end to end," said Daniel Susca, VP of Engineering at SpecFive. "The result is a compact device that carries a bigger screen, faster hardware, and longer useful runtime, without adding bulk."
Highlights
- 3.88 inch display for easier maps, messaging, and app navigation
- Quad core hardware with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage running Android 12
- Worldwide 4G support where available for on grid use
- Optional prepaid 2 GB data SIM for hybrid operation with no contracts
- Power efficient LoRa mesh radio for long range communication off grid
- Carbon fiber reinforced enclosure for impact and heat resistance
- ATAK compatible for mission grade situational awareness
- Ships with Meshtastic, Mesh Tic Tac Toe, CheckTastic, and Mesh Chess for quick testing
Who it is for
- Families who want a subscription free, privacy aware phone for kids
- Field crews and event teams coordinating without cloud dependence
- Hikers and overlanders who need contact beyond cellular range
- Preparedness and disaster response when infrastructure is down
Specs at a glance
- Size and weight: 30 × 55 × 112 mm, 135 g
- Display and OS: 3.88 inch FWVGA, Android 12
- Memory and storage: 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM
- Battery: 1950 mAh
- Cameras: 5 MP rear, 2 MP front
- SIM: dual SIM standby or one SIM plus memory card
- Mesh radio: long range LoRa with efficient low power design
Pricing and availability
- Spectre Pro: 199.99 USD
- Spectre Pro with 2 GB prepaid data SIM: 269.99 USD
- Color: dark gray or black, shipped based on availability
- In the box: Spectre Pro device and USB C charging cable
About SpecFive
SpecFive makes rugged, subscription free mesh communication and tracking hardware for off grid operations. Based in Austin, Texas, SpecFive helps public safety teams, industrial crews, and outdoor adventurers stay connected where it matters most.
Media Contact
Niesha Waggonner, Specfive, 1 5126630688, [email protected], Specfive
SOURCE Specfive
Share this article