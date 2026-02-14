SpecFive Now Introduces Support for the MeshCore Protocol

SpecFive has introduced MeshCore, an open-source mesh networking protocol designed to enhance the performance and reliability of subscription-free communications. Available on devices like Ranger, Delta, and Voyager, MeshCore is ideal for tactical operations such as search and rescue, providing secure, long-range communication without relying on external infrastructure. The integration of MeshCore allows SpecFive devices to offer improved routing, scalability, and reliability, making it a perfect fit for mission-critical environments.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SpecFive is proud to announce that its popular mesh messaging and communication devices will now support MeshCore, a new open-source mesh networking protocol designed to enhance the performance and reliability of subscription-free mesh communications. Available as an option for SpecFive devices such as Ranger, Delta, Voyager, Bravo, Co-pilot, and Relay, MeshCore is built for operations where security, reliability, and control are essential.
"MeshCore is a great project, and many of our customers have been asking for it," said Amir Husain, Founder of SpecFive. "Our goal is to provide pre-packaged, well-integrated systems for our customers with excellent support and all the protocol choices that work best for their use cases. MeshCore allows routing along a defined path, which is a unique capability and a good fit for many purpose-built networks."
MeshCore can be used effectively for tactical applications, such as search and rescue operations, emergency response, and convoy management. It provides long-range, low-power communication in harsh conditions without relying on cellular networks or external infrastructure.
Key Features of MeshCore:
- Mission-Focused Design: Built for tactical, real-world operations where seamless communication is critical
- ATAK Integration: Native support for the Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK), making it ideal for military and operational teams
- Efficient Routing: Designed for deterministic, role-based routing ensuring predictable performance
- Private, Secure Network: Optimized for secure, trusted communication in controlled environments
- Reliability and Repeatability: Ideal for fixed installations, vehicle-mounted systems, and autonomous nodes
- Scalable: Built to scale with high-density environments, ensuring reliability as team size and operation complexity grow
- Simplified User Experience: Mission-oriented UI for fast, efficient communication without unnecessary complexity
"With SpecFive devices running MeshCore, we've achieved a new level of performance for off-grid communication," said Daniel Susca, VP of Engineering at SpecFive. "It's the perfect combination of rugged hardware, powerful connectivity, and high reliability—ensuring that teams can stay in sync in any environment."
Availability
The MeshCore protocol is now available in Ranger, Delta, Voyager, Bravo, Co-pilot, and Relay devices, with updates provided to existing customers. Future SpecFive products will also support MeshCore as a core technology for communication.
Media Contact
Niesha Waggonner, Specfive, 1 5126630688, [email protected], Specfive
