SpecFive Now Introduces Support for the MeshCore Protocol

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SpecFive is proud to announce that its popular mesh messaging and communication devices will now support MeshCore, a new open-source mesh networking protocol designed to enhance the performance and reliability of subscription-free mesh communications. Available as an option for SpecFive devices such as Ranger, Delta, Voyager, Bravo, Co-pilot, and Relay, MeshCore is built for operations where security, reliability, and control are essential.