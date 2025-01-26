Special Achievement Honoree Awards - The Taste Awards 2025

RTP Açores' cooking show "Cozinha em Casa" was awarded the Special Achievement Honoree Awards in the BEST OF EUROPE category by the Taste Awards!

SAO MIGUEL, Azores, Jan. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The TASTE AWARDS are the highest awards for creators, producers, hosts, and directors of Lifestyle Programs, Series, Shows & Cinema. Often called "The Oscars of Food, Fashion and Lifestyle Media," they are the premier broadcast awards show celebrating the year's best achievements in Food, Fashion, Health, Travel, and Lifestyle programs on Television, in Film, in Online and Streaming Video, on Radio and in Podcasts, and Photography."

"This year's TASTE AWARDS VIP Red Carpet Reception and Awards Show Ceremony features a star-studded lineup of food and fashion TV, Film and Video celebrities, including winners, nominees and presenters."

