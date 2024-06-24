Special Competitive Studies Project report spearheaded by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt calls out Michigan-based Project DIAMOnD as distributed 3D printing model for DoD

Project DIAMOnD was cited as a "scalable model" for the recommendation to pursue a national-level, distributed production network for additive manufacturing. The report recommends the U.S. Department of Defense adopt the Project DIAMOnD model as a central component of America's national security. Post this

Additionally, Project DIAMOnD was cited as a "scalable model" for the recommendation to pursue a national-level, distributed production network for additive manufacturing focused on small and medium-sized manufacturers adoption. The report recommends the U.S. Department of Defense adopt the Project DIAMOnD model as a central component of America's national security, leaning on the U.S. supply chain to produce the parts as necessary.

"Our national security and economic independence are linked to our competitiveness in the manufacturing economy. The next 10 years are critical for helping our small manufacturing firms bridge the divide between traditional and additive manufacturing," said Oakland County Executive David Coulter. "Project DIAMOnD is the initiative that is helping bridge this divide in Oakland County today and it's a blueprint for how to facilitate increased competitiveness and innovation. Most importantly, it is key to the future health of our economy and the security of our nation."

Project DIAMOnD was developed in October 2020 to accelerate digital transformation among Michigan manufacturers. In Phase I of the program, which was funded by $10 million from Oakland County and $2 million from Macomb County, Automation Alley distributed 300 3D printers to small- and mid-size manufacturers at no cost, provided workforce training, and networked the printers to be used to fulfill emergency orders at scale.

In 2021, the network concept was validated, as it printed and shipped 8,000 tourniquet parts to fulfill a request from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. The parts allowed for the assembling of more than 2,600 tourniquets to help those in need of medical assistance during the Russian assault on Ukraine.

"Project DIAMOnD is honored to be included in SCSP's National Action Plan report as a moonshot advanced manufacturing initiative. This validates what we have known from the beginning – that 3D printing continues to have a vast, untapped potential to revolutionize manufacturing across many sectors. Project DIAMOnD is an innovative public-private partnership model that enables the scaling and adoption of additive manufacturing for small and medium manufacturers," said Automation Alley Executive Director and CEO Tom Kelly. "We are proud of the progress that Project DIAMOnD and its participants have made since the program was launched four years ago, and we believe there is potential to do so much more in the future."

In 2023, Automation Alley and Oakland County announced Phase II of Project DIAMOnD, directing an additional $15 million of federal funds toward the purchase of 250 additional state-of-the-art 3D printers, the buildout of a marketplace and additional training support for participants in the program.

In May, Mich. Governor Whitmer recognized the momentum achieved by Project DIAMOnD and called for a statewide expansion of the network of 3D printers to deliver on her vision to build the "Infrastructure for Innovation" businesses. Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties joined the governor and made a commitment to expand Project DIAMOnD.

To learn more about Project DIAMOnD, or if you are a small- or medium-sized manufacturer interested in joining the program, visit projectdiamond.org.

About Project DIAMOnD

Project DIAMOnD was established in October 2020 by Oakland County and Automation Alley through CARES Act grants of $10 million from Oakland County. $2 million additional dollars from Macomb County, allowed the current network to expand to Macomb County businesses. This program accelerates digital transformation among Michigan manufacturers and strengthened supply chains for producing PPE during the pandemic. Project DIAMOnD participating manufacturers could use the 3D printers supplied by Markforged, Inc. to expand their production of various industrial parts and products, ultimately enhancing Industry 4.0 manufacturing capabilities in Michigan and throughout the United States. Visit projectdiamond.org.

About Automation Alley

Automation Alley is a nonprofit technology business association and Digital Transformation Insight Center focused on driving the growth and success of businesses in Michigan and beyond through innovation and automation. With a global outlook and a regional focus, we foster a vibrant community of innovators, entrepreneurs, and business leaders through opportunities for collaboration and learning. Our programs and services help businesses develop the skills and expertise needed to effectively jumpstart or accelerate digital transformation. By bringing together industry, academia, and government, we aim to create a dynamic ecosystem that drives innovation and growth across Michigan.

At Automation Alley, our mission is to help businesses thrive in the rapidly changing digital economy by equipping them with the knowledge, insights, and tools to develop a software-first mindset that leverages the power of automation, AI, and other cognitive technologies. We believe that by working together, we can build a stronger, more innovative, and more competitive economy for the future. Visit automationalley.com.

About Oakland County Economic Development:

Oakland County, Michigan is a world-leading center for business that is home to leaders in the mobility, automotive, and advanced manufacturing industries. With over 800 foreign-owned companies from 39 countries, Oakland is a highly diverse and international community that boasts one of the highest concentrations of commercial designers and industrial engineers in the U.S.A. Companies located in Oakland lead the world in next generation automotive manufacturing and automotive-related research and development. Oakland County is home to approximately 12 percent of Michigan's population and accounts for more than 20 percent of the state's GDP, making it the State of Michigan's economic engine.

Strategically located in the center of Southeast Michigan, Oakland provides innovative programs and access to resources to support local industry and build its economic base. Contact the Oakland County team at [email protected] or to learn more visit: https://www.oakgov.com/business/advantage-oakland.

