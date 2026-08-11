Special Education Teacher Launches Free, Multilingual AI Tool to Help Families Understand IEPs

"Our goal is not to tell parents what decision to make," Brown said. "It is to make the information easier to understand so they can share what they know about their child, ask specific questions, and collaborate more confidently with the school." Post this

Brown created S.S. Education after seeing how frequently families were asked to make important educational decisions while confronting lengthy documents, unfamiliar terminology, and complicated school procedures.

"An IEP meeting can feel like it has its own language," Brown said. "I've watched parents come into meetings wanting to help their child but unsure what the document means or which questions they should ask. That challenge can be even greater when English is not the language a family is most comfortable using. We built S.S. Education so more parents can come to the table informed, prepared, and ready to participate."

Guidance grounded in each child's records

Rather than offering generic advice, S.S. Education works from each family's uploaded IEP, 504 plan, evaluations, and meeting notes. The platform helps parents understand what their child's plan says, identify areas that may deserve closer attention, and prepare for what comes next.

Families can use S.S. Education to:

Organize goals, services, accommodations, and progress information into a clear, plain-language summary

Highlight potential gaps or inconsistencies in goals, services, and progress reporting for closer review

Ask questions and receive answers that cite relevant sections of their uploaded documents

Create personalized meeting questions, talking points, and practice conversations

Draft editable letters to the school and organize suggested next steps

Uploaded records remain in each family's private account and are not shared with the school unless the family chooses to send something themselves.

Making special education information more accessible

IEPs and 504 plans can address specialized instruction, classroom accommodations, therapies, assistive technology, communication, mobility, behavior, and other supports. What a child needs is highly individual, but families are often expected to absorb a large amount of technical information in a limited period of time.

S.S. Education is intended to help families organize and understand that information without replacing human judgment. The platform does not replace a child's IEP team, a professional evaluation, legal advice, or the guidance of an experienced advocate. It helps parents understand the information in front of them so they can ask informed questions and engage more effectively with the professionals supporting their child.

"Our goal is not to tell parents what decision to make," Brown said. "It is to make the information easier to understand so they can share what they know about their child, ask specific questions, and collaborate more confidently with the school."

Language should not be another barrier

Multilingual access was built into S.S. Education because families should not have to navigate special education exclusively in English. The site is available in six languages, allowing more parents to explore information and ask questions in the language they find most comfortable.

"Language should never prevent a family from participating fully in their child's education," Brown said. "Every parent deserves clear information and the opportunity to be heard."

Will Carbajal, whose son is autistic, used S.S. Education to prepare for his child's school meeting.

"S.S. Education has changed the way I show up to collaborate with my son's school," Carbajal said. He reported using the platform to generate an action plan for his son's IEP in approximately 15 minutes and said the preparation helped him approach the school more confidently.

S.S. Education is free and available at www.ss-education.com.

About S.S. Education

S.S. Education is a free, multilingual AI resource that helps families understand IEPs, Section 504 plans, evaluations, accommodations, and school meeting preparation. Founded by special education teacher Trevor Brown, the platform provides practical, plain-language guidance grounded in each child's uploaded school records. S.S. Education is designed to support—not replace—the judgment of parents, educators, advocates, and other professionals. It is available in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Arabic.

Media Contact

Trevor Brown, S.S. Education, 1 650-483-3226, [email protected], www.ss-education.com

SOURCE HealthImpact.ai