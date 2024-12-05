Special Lease Offers Are Now Available for 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE Models at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale

Car buyers near Scottsdale, Arizona, can take advantage of special offers on leasing the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV from Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, a premier dealership in Scottsdale, Arizona, is excited to announce the availability of special leasing offers on the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV models. Luxury car enthusiasts can take advantage of various offers to lease the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 SUV, GLE 350 4MATIC® SUV, GLE 450 4MATIC® SUV, GLE 450e Plug-in Hybrid 4MATIC® SUV, GLE 580 4MATIC® SUV and AMG GLE 53 SUV. Shoppers can also get pre-approved for financing online, streamlining the car-buying experience. Full details about these exciting offers are available on the dealership's website.

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV remains a leader in the SUV segment with its luxurious design and advanced hybrid powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid option. It features twin 12.3-inch widescreen displays with customizable interfaces, offering intuitive touch controls on the multimedia screen and steering wheel. On the outside, the 2025 GLE SUV has stylishly crafted LED headlamps and taillamps, ensuring optimal visibility and a striking presence on the road. Inside, the Burmester® Surround Sound system, standard on Exclusive and Pinnacle trims delivers an immersive audio experience with features like Dolby Atmos® and Online Music Streaming.

In addition to standard features, the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV offers ample customization with options like 19- to 22-inch wheels, AMG® Line Exterior and Night Package enhancements. It is also equipped with practical features such as a power-folding second row, an optional third row and heated front seats. Moreover, the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV comes standard with MB navigation and wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, allowing drivers to stay connected on the road.

Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale offers competitive leasing options, an extensive inventory of new Mercedes-Benz vehicles and exceptional service. The dealership has a team of experts dedicated to helping buyers find the ideal GLE model. Customers are encouraged to visit the dealership at 4725 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, Arizona, to explore leasing options and test drive the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV.

