Special Olympics Summer Games Comes to Richmond This Weekend

Special Olympics Virginia's largest annual event, the 2025 Summer Games, will bring over 1,200 athletes to Richmond on June 6-7. Highlighting the inclusive theme "Everybody Can," the Games encourage participation through volunteering, running the Torch Run final mile, or watching via livestream. Competitions include track, softball, tennis, swimming, and bowling, alongside free health screenings and family-friendly activities. The Opening Ceremony features American Idol contestants and the ceremonial lighting of the Olympic Cauldron by law enforcement.

RICHMOND, Va., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join Special Olympics Virginia for the 2025 Summer Games, June 6-7 in Richmond, and help celebrate the incredible abilities of more than 1,200 inspiring athletes from across the Commonwealth.

Volunteer to Cheer: Support athletes and join the fun during the Opening Ceremony, Friday at 7 pm, featuring local athlete leaders, law enforcement, and contestants from American Idol. Volunteer opportunities continue Saturday from 11:30 am to 4 pm with activities like Olympic Town, health screenings, and logistical roles. Learn more: http://www.SpecialOlympicsVA.org/Volunteer.

Run the Final Mile: Lace up your shoes and run alongside law enforcement officers as they carry the Flame of Hope into the Opening Ceremony. Details and registration available here: http://www.SpecialOlympicsVA.org/TorchRun.

Watch Live: Can't attend in person? Experience the excitement through our live-streamed Opening Ceremony, Friday from 7-9 pm at http://www.SpecialOlympicsVA.org/Live-Opening.

Visit our Summer Games hub for a full event schedule and additional details: http://www.SpecialOlympicsVA.org/SummerGames.

For media inquiries, please contact Sean Wallach at [email protected] or 609.213.1665.

[email protected]

