Special Olympics VA Announces Return of Annual Polar Plunge Events

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ready to chill out for a great cause? Special Olympics Virginia's annual Polar Plunge events are back, and it's time to make a splash! Registration is now OPEN for the coolest, most exhilarating event series in the state. Get your swimsuit ready (and maybe some warm towels) because this year's plunges are bigger, bolder and even more fun!

From the icy shores of the Atlantic Ocean to the frigid waters of lakes and pools statewide, thousands of brave participants will jump into freezing waters – all for the incredible athletes of Special Olympics Virginia. Whether you're a first-time plunger or a seasoned veteran, this is your chance to be FREEZIN' FOR A REASON!

EVENT LOCATIONS

You can plunge at multiple locations across Virginia – choose your own adventure!

Richmond – December 14, 2024 : Take the plunge at Pocahontas Park! It's an unforgettable experience right in the heart of RVA.

HOW TO REGISTER

Signing up is easy! Gather your team, your family or take the plunge solo – no experience necessary. Register online at http://www.polarplunge.com.

Registration is just the beginning – once you sign up, start fundraising to support Special Olympics Virginia's 20,000+ athletes. Every dollar you raise helps provide year-round sports training, competition, and health and wellness programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

WHY PLUNGE?

Polar Plunge is more than just a chilly dip – it's a heartwarming opportunity to make a difference in the lives of incredible athletes. Every plunge and every donation directly impacts the athletes of Special Olympics Virginia, empowering them to reach their full potential through the power of sports.

And did we mention the fun? There will be live music, costume contests, food trucks, incentives and more! Whether you're plunging or cheering from the sidelines, it's a day full of thrills and chills.

FREEZIN' FOR A REASON – LET'S DO THIS!

So what are you waiting for? Bundle up, sign up and get ready to plunge! With events happening all across Virginia, there's a Polar Plunge in every corner of Virginia. Register today and be part of the coolest event of the season.

For more information or to register, visit http://www.polarplunge.com. Freeze you there!

About Special Olympics Virginia: Special Olympics Virginia is an accredited state program of Special Olympics Incorporated; an international organization that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sports every day around the world. Through work in sports, health, education and community building, Special Olympics addresses inactivity, injustice, intolerance and social isolation by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, which leads to a more welcoming and inclusive society. Visit us at http://www.specialolympicsva.org. Engage with us on Twitter @solympicsva; fb.com/specialolympicsvirginia; Instagram @specialolympicsva; youtube.com/specialolympicsva; and TikTok @specialolympicsva.

About Polar Plunge: Polar Plunge is a signature event that raises millions of dollars each year in Virginia and around the world to support Special Olympics programs. Virginia boasts 5 regional events in Virginia Beach, Richmond, Prince William County, Fairfax and the New River Valley. In 2024, Polar Plunge events raised in excess of $2 million dollars for Special Olympics Virginia programs and generated more than $10 million dollars in economic impact on the state of Virginia. Engage with Polar Plunge Virginia on Facebook; fb.com/polarplungevirginia; and Instagram @polarplungeva.

Media Contact

Sean Wallach, Special Olympics Virginia, 609-213-1665, [email protected], www.specialolympicsva.org

