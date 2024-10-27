Specialty Crop Production Conference, Southeast Regional, Returns to Savannah for 2025

"In 2024, growers faced immense challenges from hurricanes, high input costs, and continued pressure from a growing import sector. SE Regional brings together experts to give growers the information they need to compete in our ever-changing environment," said Chris Butts, GFVGA EVP. Post this

"This year more than ever, SE Regional will serve as a pivotal event to bring our industry together," said Chris Butts, GFVGA Executive Vice President. "In 2024, our growers faced immense challenges from hurricanes, wage increases, high input costs and continued pressure from a growing import sector. SE Regional brings together experts to give growers the information they need to compete in our ever-changing environment."

This year's three-day educational conference will offer more than 80 hours of concurrent, commodity specific presentations with topics spanning from production training, pest management, and marketing and business operations. Commodity conference topics include peach, vegetable, citrus, Vidalia onion, watermelon, muscadine, blueberry, strawberry, blackberry, and raspberry. There are also sessions on business operations, food safety, roadside markets, organic production and precision ag technology.

"The education program at SE Regional provides fruit and vegetable producers with timely updates on everything from precision ag technology to production advancements. You'll also hear from industry leaders and policy makers who are helping bring about change to level the playing field for southeastern growers," said Butts.

SE Regional commodity conferences drill down to provide practical, research-based advice on each commodity for growers. "We work hard to ensure we are providing educational opportunities that our produce operators want as well as new information they need. This year's program is filled with fresh, applicable sessions from subject matter experts from across the Southeast, the US, and the globe," said Beth Oleson, GFVGA Director of Education and Food Safety.

The 2025 trade show will offer a varied assembly of produce industry vendors and suppliers. Hailed as one of the most valuable networking events of the year, the SE Regional trade show provides attendees with the opportunity to compare products, talk with industry representatives, observe demonstrations, network with other growers and learn about the latest in fresh produce technology.

Other special events during the conference help facilitate networking and personal connections. These include a Friday Women's Networking Breakfast, and an afternoon reception and live auction on the trade show floor, and an awards program on Saturday morning and Industry roundtable to close out the event.

For more information on hotels, educational sessions or to register for the 2025 SE Regional Fruit and Vegetable Conference, visit www.seregionalconference.com or call (706) 845-8200.

About GFVGA

The Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association is a trade association representing farmers producing fruits and vegetables in the southeastern United States. The organization provides a viable and united voice to represent the industry. Through support for educational programs, agricultural research, member services and marketing activities GFVGA encourages efficient, cost-effective production for growers and increased consumption by consumers.

GFVGA is managed by Association Services Group, LLC, a professional management firm based in LaGrange, GA.

The South Carolina Peach Council is an association of growers, packers, researchers, allied industry, and produce buyers who seek to protect and advance the production and marketing of peaches in South Carolina.

Media Contact

Samantha Kilgore, Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, 1 706-845-8200, [email protected], www.seregionalconference.com

SOURCE Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association