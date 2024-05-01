Specialty Paper Company Converts To An ERP Partner A Cut Above The Rest

Paper converter Specialty Paper Company turns to Cetec ERP, a web-native ERP platform, to cut inefficiency and track with precision.

ST. CHARLES, Ill., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specialty Paper Company, a producer of safe food solutions known for their environmentally responsible paper solutions, their specially formulated paper, and their custom-developed equipment, joins a growing base of early adopters of enterprise-level web-based software.

"Because we're food grade, we're third party certified with the Safe Quality Food Program (SQF), which is accepted by all our customers and their customers. " explained Dan Barry, President and owner of Specialty Paper Company. "The traceability on all of our products is paramount, so the fact that Cetec ERP could do the traceability put them in the top few contenders right away. We found very few ERPs, even if they said they could do it [traceability for SQF certification], actually worked."

Before launching Cetec ERP, Specialty Paper Company's previous provider moved from a server version to an online version. "It was a huge downgrade," said Dan Barry. "We decided it was time to jump to an ERP system." Specialty Paper Company evaluated several ERP systems before landing on Cetec ERP, citing the incredible traceability and transparent low cost model of Cetec ERP as deciding factors.

Cetec ERP represents a lower-cost, modern web-based alternative to price-heavy and outdated providers like NetSuite, Oracle, and GlobalShop. "We're kind of small and growing. We've been around a while, but still small and growing," said Dan Barry. "Cetec ERP seemed like it was a better fit than some of the bigger ones that we looked at. We certainly like that you're homegrown, as we are."

Specialty Paper Company has also enjoyed the increased quality of customer service that they've found with Cetec ERP. "All the people that we've dealt with are just phenomenal," said Dan Barry. "Just great to work with, very nice people. And on top of that, they're knowledgeable and courteous and helpful. That makes a huge difference."

Due to the Cetec ERP integration, Specialty Paper Company is now running with greater efficiency, and makes decisions based on accurate, real-time information, helping them expand and flourish in a competitive industry. "We have a more macro picture of the financials. We're trying to hone that as new customers come in. We want to make sure that financially, we're growing in a healthy way, and we can pinpoint issues early.

