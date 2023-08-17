Specialty1 Partners, the Premier Dental Specialty Partnership, Jumps to No. 15 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

"As dental specialists, we saw an opportunity to offer truly doctor-focused support to endodontists, oral surgeons and periodontists." Tweet this

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 for our 3rd consecutive year," stated Daryl Dudum, founder and co-CEO of Specialty1 Partners. "Our tremendous growth reflects our core mission in serving our dental surgical specialists by providing the clinical autonomy they deserve and the business support they need."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"As dental specialists, we saw an opportunity to offer truly doctor-focused support to endodontists, oral surgeons and periodontists. Our vision to enable our specialist colleagues to focus their expertise on patient care without the hassles of running a practice is being validated in the market", said Matthew Haddad, founder and co-CEO of Specialty1 Partners.

Specialty1 Partners is a rapidly growing Dental Specialty Partnership, serving over 220 practices and over 350 specialists within 27 states. Since launching in 2019, the doctor-founded and doctor-led company has emerged as the market-leading solution in helping dental surgical practices optimize their operations and elevate patient care. Specialty1 Partners was the first company to offer an integrated network of support services to endodontists, oral surgeons, and periodontists.

CONTACT:

Karl Ossentjuk

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

(713) 944-0548

Media Contact

Karl Ossentjuk, Specialty1 Partners, 1 713-944-0548, [email protected], www.specialty1partners.com

SOURCE Specialty1 Partners