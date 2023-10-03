Specright and Trustwell Announce Joint Partnership Enabling End-to-End Digitization for Food Nutritional Labeling

At Trustwell, we're on a mission to change the food industry, and partnering with like-minded companies like Specright enables us to expand upon our leading digital solutions for our customers. - Stephen Bruce, Trustwell CEO. Tweet this

The need for a single source of truth is more critical today than ever, as companies struggle to manage higher SKU counts, product and regulatory complexity, and changing consumer demands.

Specright and Trustwell Genesis Foods integration highlights:

Key specification data points in Specright are automatically sent to Trustwell's Genesis Foods product to perform nutritional calculations and create Nutrition Fact Panels

Eliminates duplicate data entry of ingredient and formula details between systems – reducing risk of human error when data is manually entered across systems

Seamlessly enables a comprehensive view of all key ingredient, formula, and product information with specification details, nutrition analysis data, and other critical documents in one location

In a few clicks, generate a Nutrition Facts Panel, ingredient statements, and allergen declarations, and pull that into a Product Data Sheet together with product specifications and artwork already stored in Specright

Managing packaging artwork, structures, and labels in a single source of truth significantly decreases the risk of mislabeling by ensuring packaging, product development, and compliance teams are accessing the most up-to-date information

"At Trustwell, we're on a mission to change the food industry, and partnering with like-minded companies like Specright enables us to expand upon our leading digital solutions for our customers," said Stephen Bruce, Trustwell CEO. "This will empower food companies to confidently build new products and improve speed to market using tech-based, seamless solutions that enable collaborative formulation and workflow processes across packaging and supplier data while ensuring regulatory compliance, transparency, and food safety."

About Trustwell

Trustwell is on a mission to change the food industry. Combining FoodLogiQ's supply chain management software with Genesis' nutritional analysis and label development solution, the Trustwell Connect platform creates the food industry's only software platform connecting product development and regulatory-compliant labeling into supplier compliance, enhanced traceability, and automated recall management. From food and supplement manufacturers to retail grocers and restaurant chains, food companies around the world use Trustwell software as their trusted source for compliance and quality solutions in the food industry. For more information, visit http://www.trustwell.com.

About Specright

Specright is the first purpose-built, patented platform for Specification Management. Whether it's packaging, raw materials, formulas, products, or machines, Specright helps companies digitize, map, and take action across their supply chain to reduce costs, increase profitability, and drive sustainability. Specright serves customers across industries, including packaging, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, retail, industrials, and more. Recognized as a leader in Specification Management, Specright was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2023, had three executives honored as Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know in 2023 and won Food Logistics' 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider award. For more information, visit: http://www.specright.com.

Media Contact

Lydia Adams, Trustwell, 503-585-6242, [email protected], https://www.trustwell.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Trustwell