Spectacular Colorado Mansion Auction: Over 40,000 Square Feet, Silver Dollar Saloon & Much More

Ultra-exclusive Casteel Creek merges the tranquility of nature with the ultimate in luxury living. Drive across a dramatic bridge suspended in the Aspens to find a 400-acre community with 10 high-end homes. A one-of-a-kind estate within the specialty compound is set to be auctioned by Concierge Auctions. The 40,348-square-foot mansion with 56 acres of lush mountainside land will sell with no reserve, with an expected starting bid between $15 - $25 million.

The luxury estate blends a modern aesthetic with Western touches. The sprawling primary residence features a stone facade and gorgeous exposed beam ceilings, complemented by massive windows for 360-degree mountain views. Stone fireplaces contrast with blonde hardwood siding. The dramatic kitchen offers top-of-the-line appliances and connects to a stunning dining room with a Chihuly chandelier. The sumptuous primary suite includes spacious quarters, a bathroom with a dressing room, a wet bar, and a private deck with an outdoor hot tub. Seven additional bedrooms each have en-suite bathrooms.

Perfect for entertaining, the home is replete with amenities. The custom cowboy-saloon bar is modeled after the famous Silver Dollar Saloon in Jackson, Wyoming's Wort Hotel, and the home's ice cream parlor is sure to delight young guests. The cinema-style home theater is classy and stylish. The indoor/outdoor hot tub and grotto overlook the Gore Range and the Sawatch Range, while numerous patios and decks provide for lounging in style.

A four-bedroom guest house plus a three-bedroom apartment above the 12-space car barn offer plenty of room for visitors or staff. A cowboy-themed garage with a heated gear room and an authentic sheriff's office and jail keep up the Wild West theme for additional entertainment.

Casteel Creek is only 11 miles from the premier ski resort at Beaver Creek, 20 miles from the Kardashian fave Vail Village, and 96 miles from Aspen. Right out the back door is the exclusive 28,000-square-foot Coyote Lodge. The entertainment complex, open only to residents and their guests, features a 65-foot climbing wall, an indoor lap pool and shooting range, a full catering kitchen and bar with a teppanyaki dining area, a formal dining room with lounge and boardroom, a game room, fitness center, golf simulator, and an indoor fieldhouse with tennis/pickle-ball/basketball. A yurt and guest suite can be reserved. Outside is a trout-stocked pond and a full-sized outdoor turf field, a large patio, a hot tub, and a playground for children. Miles of groomed trails for hiking, biking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and snowmobiling wind through the property, all with direct access to the White River National Forest.

Bidding will open March 6, and the auction will conclude live on March 21 at Sotheby's New York.

The listing is held by Concierge Auctions. Photos Courtesy Concierge Auctions.

