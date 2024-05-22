Spectacular Mansions: Home In Greenwich, Connecticut, City of Billionaires, Lists At $49.5 Million

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

The largest town on Connecticut's "Gold Coast" (so named for its affluence), Greenwich is a waterfront community on the Long Island Sound, home to wealthy bankers and CEOs who commute to nearby New York City. Originally settled in 1640 by Daniel Patrick and Robert Feake, who bought the land from the Siwanoy Indians in exchange for 25 coats, Greenwich has been the home of multiple billionaires and two of the wealthiest zip codes in the country - with an average income over $700,000 and a median home price of $2.3 million. Greenwich is known for its high concentration of hedge funds and the opulent estates along its coastline. Its most expensive home, a Georgian Colonial-style mansion, is on the market at $49.5 million.

Located along Indian Harbour with 1.6 waterfront acres, the property offers spectacular views of Long Island Sound, Horse Island, and Nipowin Island. The 12,492-square-foot, six-bedroom residence is located within the guard-gated Mead Point Association community. Built in 2014, the home offers all the style and grandeur of a classic building, with the ultimate convenience of modern construction.

Inside the home, high ceilings, intricate moldings, and arched windows offer a grand atmosphere with classic styling and an aesthetic of timeless luxury. The entry hall is especially grand, with checkerboard flooring and a striking staircase. A massive kitchen includes a huge center island. The expansive great room includes a motif of palm trees, while the gorgeous den includes wood-paneled walls and stunning views. The primary suite is luxurious with a spa bath, double dressing rooms, and a private balcony. Other features include a beautiful library with stately blue walls, an ample gym, a dining room with dark hardwood floors, and a light-filled breakfast room that opens onto the sound.

Outside, landscaped grounds offer peace and tranquility. Set back from the street, the driveway is lined with mature trees. Vast lawns offer plenty of space for lounging and taking in the sea breezes. An in-ground pool looks out over the sound. The estate includes a small private beach, a dock, and a cove. Opportunities for swimming, fishing, and kayaking abound.

Nearby options for entertainment include the exclusive Indian Harbor Yacht Club, the Milbrook Club for golf, the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra, and the Bruce Museum. Just offshore is Calf Island, a bird sanctuary where more than half of the island is only for the birds since people are prohibited without a special permit. The area is popular with elites and celebrities. The home's new owners can count such notables as Glenn Close, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, and Bijou Phillips among their neighbors.

The listing is held by Jennifer Leahy of Douglas Elliman. Ms. Leahy also sold Great Island in nearby Darien, which closed last year at $85 million - the seventh most expensive property sale in the US in 2023.

