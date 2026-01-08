Spectralink Solves the Problem of Critical Communication Targeting Frontline Staff with the Easy-to-Deploy S1000 IP-DECT Platform

"We built the S1000 to solve real-world communication challenges for frontline teams" Post this

Scaling from small sites to large, multi-site operations, the S1000 platform supports up to 4,000 users and 1,000 base stations under a single global SKU.

Underserved Frontline Workforce

Today, 80% of the global workforce consists of frontline workers, including those without desks or a set location[2]. This highlights a structural mismatch between workforce composition and enterprise communications investment, which has historically focused on desk‑based knowledge workers.

Often, these critical employees are underserved by reliable communications when away from a desk or Wi-Fi connection.

Although 65% of frontline workers use Microsoft Teams[3], organizations report significant difficulty extending these types of collaboration platforms into these essential environments[4].

This problem creates risks to employee productivity and safety. In many regions, worker safety regulations mandate specific communications and alerting capabilities. In some cases, a lack of reliable communications and indoor location tracking can directly affect emergency response times and hamper regulatory compliance.

The S1000 Platform – Simply and Speedily Deployable

Complementing Spectralink's existing DECT portfolio, the S1000 platform brings together controller, base station, and media resource into a single device, removing the need for on-site DECT servers and complex installations. As a result, it can be deployed within hours, rather than days, without the need for engineers.

The S1000 platform operates on a dedicated spectrum to ensure consistent voice quality without interference from other wireless technologies.

It is purpose-built for non-stop environments, including distribution centers, shop floors, loading docks, healthcare settings, and large retail backrooms.

Ideal for shift-based teams and multi-site operations, the S1000 platform supports programmable safety alerts, integrates with Microsoft Teams, and is fully manageable through Spectralink's Advanced Mobile Intelligence Enterprises (AMIE®) cloud platform.

"We built the S1000 platform to solve real-world communication challenges for frontline teams," said Charlotte McGuire, Spectralink's Chief Product Officer. "It simplifies deployment, scales across regions, and delivers voice performance that keeps pace with fast-moving operations. Whether you're running a warehouse in Hamburg, a fulfillment center in Chicago, or a manufacturing site in Sydney, the S1000 platform is built for the demands of the frontline."

Global Availability

The S1000 platform is available now in EMEA through Spectralink's network of authorized distributors and resellers. European partners are actively deploying the platform in frontline-driven verticals. Early positive feedback includes praise for its deployment speed and flexibility, as it can act as either a server or a base station.

In North America and APAC, the S1000 platform will be available this month as part of Spectralink's upcoming DECT mobility program, which introduces DECT infrastructure to new markets where Wi-Fi has traditionally dominated.

One Platform, Global Reach

The S1000 platform directly underpins Spectralink's mission to support frontline teams through purpose-built mobility. The platform's global SKU, channel-first distribution model, and easy scalability together help organizations strengthen communication across every shift, site, and region.

For more on the S1000 platform and Spectralink's global DECT offerings, visit www.spectralink.com/S1000.

About Spectralink

Spectralink is a global leader in enterprise mobility solutions that help frontline teams in retail, manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, healthcare, and other mission-critical industries stay connected and productive. With over 30 years of wireless voice innovation, Spectralink empowers organizations to move faster, respond better, and protect their teams with technology designed for the realities of the frontline. More at www.spectralink.com

