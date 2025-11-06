Spectro-UV Launches XP-3000 AccuELITE: 24-Hour Radiometer for Non-Destructive Testing

"The XP-3000 AccuELITE represents our commitment to helping professionals overcome field measurement challenges," said Tony Allan, CEO of Spectro-UV. "By combining 24-hour battery performance with high-response speed, we've removed the need to compromise between portability and precision." Post this

Key Performance Features:

Extended Operation: Operates continuously for up to 24 hours, minimizing downtime and improving workflow efficiency.

Fast Measurement Updates: Real-time 5-10 Hz updates enable instant feedback during dynamic testing.

Professional Accuracy: Delivers consistent, traceable readings with NIST-compliant calibration.

Standards Compliant: Meets ASTM E2297 requirements for magnetic particle and fluorescent penetrant inspection (MPI/FPI).

Operational Advantages:

Higher Productivity: Reduces charging interruptions during long-term or overnight test cycles.

Reliable Data Integrity: Ensures continuous data logging across multi-shift operations.

True Portability: Supports remote or mobile field measurements without dependence on external power sources.

Leadership Insight

"The XP-3000 AccuELITE™ represents our ongoing commitment to helping professionals overcome the practical challenges of field measurement," said Tony Allan, CEO of Spectro-UV. "By combining 24-hour battery performance with high-response measurement speed, we've removed the need to compromise between portability and precision."

Technology and Design

The XP-3000 features a 4-digit auto-ranging backlit LCD display, one-touch PEAK function, and user-defined power saving modes for extended deployment. It includes onboard charging capability, rechargeable battery pack, an AC adapter, and a padded carrying case for mobility and protection.

Availability

The XP-3000 AccuELITE will be available for shipment in late November through Spectro-UV and authorized distributors.



About Spectro-UV:

Spectro-UV is the global leader in the design and manufacture of ultraviolet lamps, radiometers and meters serving industries from aerospace, labs, and forensics to manufacturing. With decades of engineering expertise and a focus on customer satisfaction, Spectro-UV develops precision equipment that meets and exceeds international standards for light measurement and inspection.

For additional company information, visit https://www.spectro-uv.com.

