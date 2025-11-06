Spectro-UV Launches XP-3000 AccuELITE: 24-Hour Radiometer for Non-Destructive Testing

Spectro-UV

Nov 06, 2025, 09:31 ET


Spectro-UV launches XP-3000 AccuELITE radiometer featuring 24-hour battery life, 5-10 Hz measurement response, and NIST-traceable accuracy for NDT and quality control professionals.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spectro-UV® announced the launch of the XP-3000 AccuELITE™, a next-generation digital radiometer engineered for non-destructive testing (NDT), inspection, and quality control applications. Delivering industry-leading 24-hour battery life and a 5–10 Hz measurement response rate, the AccuELITE sets a new benchmark in portable UV-A and visible light measurement performance.

Designed to meet the operational demands of NDT technicians, aerospace inspectors, and quality engineers, the XP-3000 provides precise, repeatable measurements with better than ±5% accuracy and full NIST-traceable calibration. Its rugged design and advanced electronics make it ideal for extended fieldwork, industrial inspection, and laboratory environments.

Key Performance Features:

  • Extended Operation: Operates continuously for up to 24 hours, minimizing downtime and improving workflow efficiency.
  • Fast Measurement Updates: Real-time 5-10 Hz updates enable instant feedback during dynamic testing.
  • Professional Accuracy: Delivers consistent, traceable readings with NIST-compliant calibration.
  • Standards Compliant: Meets ASTM E2297 requirements for magnetic particle and fluorescent penetrant inspection (MPI/FPI).

Operational Advantages:

  • Higher Productivity: Reduces charging interruptions during long-term or overnight test cycles.
  • Reliable Data Integrity: Ensures continuous data logging across multi-shift operations.
  • True Portability: Supports remote or mobile field measurements without dependence on external power sources.

Leadership Insight

"The XP-3000 AccuELITE™ represents our ongoing commitment to helping professionals overcome the practical challenges of field measurement," said Tony Allan, CEO of Spectro-UV. "By combining 24-hour battery performance with high-response measurement speed, we've removed the need to compromise between portability and precision."

Technology and Design

The XP-3000 features a 4-digit auto-ranging backlit LCD display, one-touch PEAK function, and user-defined power saving modes for extended deployment. It includes onboard charging capability, rechargeable battery pack, an AC adapter, and a padded carrying case for mobility and protection.

Availability

The XP-3000 AccuELITE will be available for shipment in late November through Spectro-UV and authorized distributors.

For more information, visit our website.

About Spectro-UV:

Spectro-UV is the global leader in the design and manufacture of ultraviolet lamps, radiometers and meters serving industries from aerospace, labs, and forensics to manufacturing. With decades of engineering expertise and a focus on customer satisfaction, Spectro-UV develops precision equipment that meets and exceeds international standards for light measurement and inspection.

For additional company information, visit https://www.spectro-uv.com.

Media Contact

Leslie Boegel, Spectro-UV, 1 866-230-7305, [email protected], https://www.Spectro-UV.com 

