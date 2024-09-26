Speech, Language, and Swallowing Difficulties Are Common in People With Parkinson's Disease

With Parkinson's disease in the spotlight following the news of Brett Favre's diagnosis, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) is stressing the importance of treatment services for Parkinson's-related communication and swallowing difficulties. Post this

According to the Parkinson's Foundation, speech and swallowing challenges are common for people with Parkinson's and can interfere with important parts of life, like enjoying favorite foods or participating in conversations with family and friends. Early evaluation and treatment by speech-language pathologists (SLPs) can improve quality of life and help reduce and manage more serious speech and swallowing issues later.

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects the brain's ability to control movement. Changes in voice or speech can be among the earliest signs of Parkinson's. As the condition progresses, muscle control needed for speech, chewing, swallowing, and breathing can decline.

Communication Challenges

A person with Parkinson's disease may experience a variety of symptoms that can interfere with their ability to communicate effectively. These symptoms include the following:

slurring their speech

speaking in a soft, hoarse, or breathy voice

repeating words or phrases (stuttering)

speaking in rapid, short bursts

using limited facial expressions or unintended body language

having difficulty finding the right words

not understanding others' words or messages

Swallowing Challenges

Swallowing problems for people with Parkinson's range in severity and can become more severe as the disease progresses. Symptoms can include the following:

difficulty swallowing pills

coughing during or after meals

clearing throat often during or after eating or drinking

feeling like food is getting stuck in the throat

taking a longer amount of time to eat meals

losing weight

Without proper treatment, swallowing problems can lead to malnutrition, dehydration, aspiration (food or liquid entering the airway), and pneumonia or lung infections.

How SLPs Can Help

SLPs can help people with Parkinson's maximize their quality of life during each stage of the disease. They also help care partners in supporting the person with Parkinson's. Here are some of the specific ways that SLPs help:

Performing tests to evaluate a person's swallowing function

Helping with exercises that can strengthen the muscles needed for speaking and swallowing

Providing techniques to improve vocal clarity and volume

Suggesting—and coaching on—other forms of communication if speech becomes unreliable, such as use of augmentative and alternative communication (AAC)

Working with family and care partners on techniques to support a person's communication and safe eating in their home

Collaborating with other professionals to support communication and swallowing

More information about SLP services is available at http://www.asha.org/public.

