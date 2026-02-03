Speechify App with Snoop Dogg, Gwyneth Paltrow, and MrBeast Voices Launches on ChatGPT

Trusted by millions of users worldwide, Speechify helps people consume information faster with Voice AI, write more efficiently, and be more productive. Speechify is the most used AI text to speech voice reader and voice AI assistant in the world. Post this

This transforms ChatGPT from a purely visual interface into an audio-first experience designed for long-form listening. By combining ChatGPT's intelligence with Speechify's voice technology, the platform makes AI output more accessible, more expressive, and easier to consume across everyday workflows.

How to Use Speechify in ChatGPT

Open ChatGPT

Click "Apps" in the left sidebar

Add Speechify

After any response, type @Speechify

Listen with premium voices, word highlighting, and speed controls

The Speechify app allows users to turn any ChatGPT response into audio using natural-sounding voices, including Snoop Dogg, Gwyneth Paltrow, and MrBeast.

Speechify's playback experience includes word highlighting, adjustable reading speeds, and natural sounding delivery designed for long-form listening.

"Speechify is built to make information easier to consume through voice," said Cliff Weitzman, Founder and CEO of Speechify. "By integrating our premium voice AI into ChatGPT, we're extending that experience to the most widely used AI interfaces. This launch allows people to instantly turn answers into audio using the best voices available, making AI more accessible and more human through Speechify."

Speechify's integration reflects the company's platform agnostic approach. Speechify works across iOS, Android, Chrome Extension, Web App, and Mac desktop apps, allowing users to access the same premium voices and audio features wherever they read or write. The ChatGPT app extends this reach into conversational AI, enabling people to listen to answers instead of only reading them.

With this launch, Speechify continues its expansion beyond text to speech into a full AI Assistant platform for everyday productivity. By combining ChatGPT's conversational intelligence with Speechify's premium voice technology, the experience transforms static text responses into dynamic audio that users can follow, absorb, and revisit.

About Speechify

Speechify is an AI Assistant designed for reading, writing, listening, research, entertainment, and learning. Trusted by millions of users worldwide, Speechify helps people consume information faster, write more efficiently, and be more productive. Speechify is the most used AI text to speech voice reader and voice AI assistant in the world.

Speechify supports text to speech, voice typing, AI podcasts, summaries, quizzes, and conversational AI across iOS, Android, Chrome Extension, Web App, and Mac desktop apps.

