Speechify Wins 2025 Apple Design Award Before WWDC - Apple calls Speechify "a critical resource that helps people live their lives"

"The app offers an approachable UI with a variety of accessibility features - Dynamic Type and VoiceOver among them - that make it an instantly helpful tool for everyone: students, professionals, and leisure readers, as well as auditory learners and people with low vision. The design team clearly worked to reduce cognitive load all throughout the app too. Speechify is more than a great app; it's a critical resource that helps people live their lives."

Speechify's Founder & CEO, Cliff Weitzman, built the first version of Speechify himself to survive class readings and overcome his own dyslexia in college. Today, Speechify users consume billions of words each week.

"This recognition from Apple means the world to us," said Weitzman. "Over a billion people on this planet have dyslexia, ADHD, or another learning difference. Our mission is to make sure reading is never a barrier to learning – no matter who you are, where you live, or how you learn."

Speechify will officially be accepting the award on the WWDC Main Stage just before Apple's 2025 State of the Union address on Monday, June 9th at 1pm PT.

About Speechify: Speechify is the most used accessibility and productivity app in the world for anyone to have anything read out loud to them, including books, websites, PDFs, emails, school assignments, contracts, docs, etc. Speechify's CEO & Founder, Cliff Weitzman, first launched Speechify's text to speech app to overcome his own dyslexia as a student at Brown University.

