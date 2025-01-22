SpeechWrite Launches New All-in-One Dictation Solution - Omni

"We've listened to our customers and put together a compelling new product offering that helps organisations consolidate their voice tech stack into a single streamlined solution." Post this

A Unified Platform for Voice Technology

Omni stands out by seamlessly integrating three powerful tools into a single solution:

Front-End Real-Time Voice Recognition: Enables users to transcribe speech instantly, making it ideal Emails, client correspondence and updating medical records.

Back-End AI-Powered Voice Recognition: Leverages advanced artificial intelligence to process dictation audio into accurate, high-quality text, helping save time for both authors and transcribers.

Workflow-Driven Digital Dictation: Simplifies task management with tailored workflows, empowering teams to create, assign, and track dictations effortlessly, boosting collaboration and productivity when on the move or in the office.

Designed to Deliver Value

Omni is built to meet the needs of professionals in industries such as healthcare, legal and professional services, where precise voice solutions are critical to success.

The platform delivers:

Ease of Use: Consolidates multiple tools into one intuitive interface.

Cost Savings: Reduces expenses by eliminating the need for multiple standalone solutions.

Increased Productivity: Streamlines workflows, allowing users to focus on their core responsibilities.

"We've listened to our customers and put together a compelling new product offering that helps organisations consolidate their voice tech stack into a single streamlined solution." said Luke Goodhall, Marketing Manager of SpeechWrite. "We're giving organisations the tools they need to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape."

A Step Forward For Voice Recognition

Omni represents a significant step forward in how businesses approach voice technology. Its ability to streamline operations and provide robust functionality offers a flexible, scalable solution for organisations of all sizes.

Availability

Omni is now available directly through SpeechWrite. For more information about Omni, its features, and how it can benefit your organisation, please visit www.speechwrite.com or contact us at [email protected].

About SpeechWrite

SpeechWrite is a provider of voice technology solutions, delivering innovative tools that help businesses and professionals improve productivity and efficiency. With a focus on customer satisfaction and continuous development, SpeechWrite is committed to helping its customers deliver better outcomes.

