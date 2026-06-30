Speed Aware Available in Virginia as Intelligent Speed Assistance Law Takes Effect

Speed Aware helps drivers regain driving privileges while supporting efforts to reduce high-risk speeding behavior

ARLINGTON, Va., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smart Start today announced the availability of Speed Aware, its Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) device, in Virginia. Beginning July 1, 2026, drivers mandated to install an ISA device can enroll in Speed Aware to meet program requirements and develop safer driving habits.

Virginia's HB 2096 legislation, effective July 1, 2026, allows courts and the DMV to require certain drivers convicted of excessive speeding offenses to participate in an ISA program as an alternative to license suspension. Virginia is the first state in the nation to implement an ISA program to reduce high-risk speeding behavior and prevent serious crashes.

Speed Aware is the latest solution from Smart Start, a leading provider of compliance-based monitoring technologies and services. Through its established service network and monitoring infrastructure, Speed Aware delivers Intelligent Speed Assistance solutions that support state programs to address high-risk speeding behavior.

As an ISA provider certified by the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program (VASAP), Smart Start will offer installation and service through 18 locations, making the device accessible to drivers statewide. Key features of Speed Aware include active speed-limiting technology, real-time speed alerts, monitoring and reporting capabilities that support program compliance, and dedicated client support.

"Virginia's new Intelligent Speed Assistance program is an important step forward in addressing dangerous speeding behavior," said Albert "Al" Morales, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Start. "This program aligns closely with our mission to save lives by changing behaviors behind the wheel, and we're proud to support Virginia with a solution that promotes safer driving and accountability."

Speeding remains a leading contributor to serious crashes and roadway fatalities in the United States. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), speeding accounted for nearly one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities in 2023. Intelligent Speed Assistance is increasingly being evaluated in the United States through municipal pilots and legislative initiatives focused on high-risk speeding compliance.

For more information about Speed Aware, visit www.speedaware.com.

Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Traffic Safety Facts 2023 Data. Available at: https://crashstats.nhtsa.dot.gov/Api/Public/ViewPublication/813721

About Speed Aware

Based in Grapevine, Texas, Smart Start provides Speed Aware: an active, aftermarket Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) solution that combines advanced technology with an established monitoring and compliance platform. Smart Start is committed to saving lives and enhancing community safety by helping drivers and state monitoring authorities reduce high-risk speeding behavior. Learn more at www.speedaware.com.

Media Contact

Caitlin Garner, Smart Start, 1 844-632-0878, [email protected], https://www.speedaware.com/

SOURCE Smart Start