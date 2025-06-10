Speedy Freight Shifts into High Gear with Franchise FastLane to Rev-Up Growth from Coast to Coast

No. 1 Franchise Sales Organization in the U.S. Selects Third-Party Logistics Concept for a Partnership Geared toward Driving Responsible Franchise Growth

OMAHA, Neb., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franchise FastLane, the leading franchise acceleration and development company, is delivering a powerful new partnership with Speedy Freight.

The United States branch of Speedy Freight is led by Kody Slade and Starr Bollefer and headquartered in Dallas. Speedy Freight is a people-first, technology-enabled logistics company that delivers seamless third-party shipping solutions for small to medium-sized businesses. With a mission to bring personalized, cost-effective logistics to the U.S. market, the brand achieved a major milestone in 2023 with the launch of its first North American location. Speedy Freight combines top-tier service with cutting-edge tools to streamline operations in a $3 trillion, recession-resilient industry. Now accelerating its U.S. franchise expansion with the strategic backing of Franchise FastLane, the brand offers franchisees low overhead, recurring revenue, competitive rates, robust support, and a scalable model tailored to meet the evolving needs of local markets.

With a mission to drive responsible growth for emerging franchises, Franchise FastLane carefully evaluates hundreds of businesses each year, but only a select few are invited to join its prestigious portfolio. The latest to be welcomed is Speedy Freight, chosen for its value proposition, key differentiators, marketplace conditions and unit economics.

"We're excited to partner with Franchise FastLane to take Speedy Freight to the next level," said Kody Slade. "We knew we wanted to partner with Franchise FastLane for a few key reasons. First, the brand's commitment to doing franchising the right way – too many brands focus solely on hitting numbers, but FastLane prioritizes the quality and long-term success of franchisees, just like we do. Second, we're in this for sustained, responsible growth, and we believe FastLane's expertise, systems, and network will help us scale in a smart and strategic way."

Founded in 2017 and led by Carey Gille, Franchise FastLane was created to help brands accelerate their growth after she experienced firsthand the challenges of franchise expansion while leading sales for a national nutrition brand. Over the last nine years, Franchise FastLane has evolved into a premier franchise acceleration organization, now supporting more than 23 brands in its FastLane program and over 13 brands in its CarPool program. Under the leadership of CEO Carey Gille and President/COO Tim Koch, the company goes beyond traditional franchise sales to drive responsible franchise expansion, offering territory checks, sales and operations support, and value-added leadership tracks including the proprietary MasterMind courses. With each new partnership, brands aren't just growing — they're cruising and thriving in the FastLane.

"We are incredibly impressed with what Kody and the Speedy Freight team have accomplished so far," said Tim Koch, President and COO of Franchise FastLane. "Their people-first approach, tech-enabled operations, and ability to deliver customized, cost-effective logistics solutions make them stand out in a crowded industry. With a scalable, low-overhead model and strong franchise support system, Speedy Freight is perfectly positioned for smart growth in the U.S. We're thrilled to support a brand that's bringing such a modern, franchise-friendly solution to the logistics space."

Franchise FastLane is the ultimate solution for franchise growth, offering turnkey solutions that empower the most qualified brands. With a proven, time-tested methodology, Franchise FastLane rigorously vets franchisors and prioritizes brand health assessments to ensure only high-quality, trustworthy brands join the FastLane. By handling the heavy lifting — lead generation, consultant management and franchise sales — Franchise FastLane allows franchisors to focus on running their business and being the best partners for their franchisees.

To learn more about Franchise FastLane and its services, visit franchisefastlane.com. To learn more about Speedy Freight, visit https://www.franchisefastlane.com/ownaspeedyfreight.

About Franchise FastLane

Franchise FastLane, founded in 2017 and led by Carey Gille, provides franchise growth solutions and marketing services designed to help brands scale responsibly and efficiently. Offering services beyond sales, including operational support, territory checks, and workshops like MasterMind Classes, Franchise FastLane has helped dozens of brands responsibly accelerate growth in both its FastLane and Carpool programs. With a focus on tailored solutions and high-energy support, Franchise FastLane helps franchisors focus on their core business while driving franchise success.

About Speedy Freight

Founded in 2006, Speedy Freight is a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider with a network of 60 locations across Europe and a commitment to growing its presence in North America. Specializing in tailored logistics solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, the company offers reliable, efficient, and proprietary tech-driven services. Known for its personalized approach, Speedy Freight delivers real-time visibility and seamless integration, establishing itself as a trusted partner in the logistics industry.

Media Contact

Charlie Brown, Franchise FastLane, 1 734 755 6407, [email protected], https://www.franchisefastlane.com/

SOURCE Franchise FastLane