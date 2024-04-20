Speedy Gallery Opening Exhibition; REVERIE: LOST IN A DAYDREAM

REVERIE: LOST IN A DAYDREAM is where imagination knows no limits. Post this

Our newest group exhibition, REVERIE: LOST IN A DAYDREAM, viewers are invited into a world of fantasy. Featuring an eclectic array of works by artists Jessalyn Brooks, Sean Crim, Sylvie Kettle, Cody Kremer Molina, Laura Rokas, Serge Sanchez, and Christian Vicent, this collection merges fictitious realms with reality. Explore the interplay between the tangible and the imagined cosmos. While the artworks may initially appear distinct, each bearing its own style and subject, a closer examination reveals a cohesive narrative.

Jessalyn Brooks' creations serve as a convergence point between affection and pleasure, removing popular parameters and unveiling raw sentiment. Meanwhile, Cody Kremer Molina's ephemeral works delicately complement the collection by embodying the fluidity of social boundaries.

Drawing inspiration from psychology and creative expressionism, Sean Crim's artworks challenge notions of life by guiding viewers on a journey through corridors of the individual mind, while simultaneously Sylvie Kettle intertwines feminine fables with ethereal scapes in her bold mark-making works.

Christian Vincent and Laura Rokas confront the paradoxes of our hyperreal existence through playful yet thought-provoking works. Their pieces transport observers into whimsical dreamscapes inhabited by vivid characters and unexpected twists, alluring them to embrace joy and wonder.

Finally, Serge Sanchez's artworks mirror escapism, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the unbound mundane. Here, the line between abstract and concrete blurs, compelling minds to chase beyond the conventional.Speedy Gallery2525 Michigan Ave. #B5BSanta Monica, CA 90404https://speedyartgallery.com/

