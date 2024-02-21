Speedy Telecom to Partner with Mytra Consulting for Industry Progress

Speedy Telecom and Mytra Consulting Embrace Collaboration for Industry Progress. The collaboration is poised to deliver expanded capabilities and exceptional value to clients seeking optimized Transport and communication services.

ANDERSON, Ind., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytra Consulting is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Speedy Telecom, a firm specializing in wholesale carrier services. This collaboration is poised to deliver expanded capabilities and exceptional value to clients seeking optimized Transport and communication services.

"We are excited about the synergies that will result from our collaboration with the esteemed team at Speedy Telecom," expressed Justin Forte, President of Mytra Consulting. "Together, we will empower clients with Carrier Wholesale solutions, enabling them to thrive in an evolving Service Provider landscape."

As part of this partnership, Speedy Telecom will contribute its proven expertise in Dark Fiber, DWDM, Cyber Security, and SD-WAN services on a national scale. President Lori Cundy remarked, "This alliance enhances our ability to deliver significant value to a broader spectrum of organizations. The shared commitment to guiding companies through change aligns seamlessly with our mission to equip clients with solutions that foster success."

The collaboration underscores the dedication of both organizations to empower clients through specialized expertise and meaningful collaboration. Bill Bell, Chief Operating Officer at Mytra Consulting highlighted Speedy Telecom's contribution in the realms of Service Providers and Enterprise customer services. "This partnership signifies a pivotal step in broadening our capabilities and reinforcing our commitment to the success of our clients," said Bell.

About Speedy Telecom

Speedy Telecom is a trusted partner offering wholesale carrier services to Service Providers and Enterprise companies. With over 250 carrier partnerships worldwide, Speedy Telecom provides objective input and solutions tailored to meet clients' needs. From Dark Fiber, DWDM, Cyber Security, and Layer 2 Ethernet & SD-WAN solutions, Speedy Telecom covers a range of services, ensuring the best prices on networks that support diverse requirements. For more information, please visit https://www.speedy-telecom.com/.

About Mytra Consulting

Mytra Consulting is an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services to clients across the United States, including strategic planning, business development, change management, and more.

Headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, Mytra Consulting is committed to delivering valuable expertise and empowering clients to achieve their goals successfully. For more information about Mytra Consulting, please visit www.Mytraconsulting.com.

