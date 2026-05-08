SpeedyIndex Emerges as a Disruptive Semrush Alternative, Launching Live JS-Rendered Backlink Audits Within Its Unified SEO Ecosystem

Over 80% of modern websites rely on JavaScript, making standard 3-week cached databases blind to your live links. We built SpeedyIndex to deliver the real-time truth via live DOM scanning, completely freeing you from expensive monthly subscriptions." — Victor Dobrov, CEO Post this

For years, the SEO software market has been dominated by a few industry giants boasting annual recurring revenues well over $300 million and user bases spanning millions of marketers globally. While these massive platforms offer powerful features, their continuous price hikes and strict monthly limits have priced out many freelancers, mid-sized agencies, and affiliate marketers. This growing market friction has created a massive demand for a Semrush cheaper alternative that delivers enterprise-grade data without the enterprise-level subscription lock-in.

The First Unified "Index & Audit" Ecosystem

To meet this demand, SpeedyIndex is executing a bold strategy: building a cohesive, accessible ecosystem where users can utilize a complete suite of technical link tools under one roof. SpeedyIndex is the very first platform in the industry where a client can perform a complete link lifecycle loop in one workspace: speed up Google indexing, verify actual indexation status, conduct live backlink checks, and audit donor authority.

The Flaw of Cached Data in a JavaScript Web

Historically, digital agencies and link builders have relied on the cached historical databases of major SEO suites to monitor their backlink profiles. However, as the web heavily shifts toward dynamic JavaScript frameworks (React, Vue) and Single Page Applications (SPAs), standard SEO bots frequently miss dynamically loaded links. Furthermore, cached data often displays links that have already been removed or tagged with hidden "noindex" directives, leading to inaccurate SEO reporting.

100% Live DOM Scanning

SpeedyIndex solves this industry-wide blind spot by abandoning cached data in favor of 100% live DOM scanning with full JavaScript rendering.

"When an SEO professional invests thousands of dollars in guest posts or massive Tier 2 link-building campaigns, they need to know if those links are live and passing equity right now, not what a crawler saw three weeks ago," said Victor Dobrov, CEO of SpeedyIndex. "Our new Backlink Checker emulates a modern browser at the exact moment of the request. We bypass the limitations of traditional databases and deliver the absolute truth about your link profile, making SpeedyIndex a formidable Semrush alternative for technical link auditing."

Key Features of the SpeedyIndex Backlink Checker Include:

Live JS-Rendering Engine: Processes complex web structures to find links

hidden behind scripts, widgets, and lazy-loading mechanisms.

Deep Technical Audit: Scans over 20 critical data points per URL, including

hidden server-level blockers (x-robots-tag: noindex), 404 errors, and

redirect chains.

Entity Authority Detection: Identifies unlinked brand mentions ("Text

Mentions"), a crucial signal for AI Overviews and Search Generative

Experience (SGE) optimization.

Massive Scalability: Users can verify up to 100,000 URLs simultaneously via

file upload or seamlessly integrate the tool using the included REST API.

Live Quality Metrics: Real-time Domain Authority (DA) and Spam Score (SS)

evaluation alongside accurate Rel attribute classification (Dofollow,

Nofollow, UGC, Sponsored).

A Glimpse into the Roadmap: Expanding Authority Metrics

Continually evolving to meet the demands of advanced link builders, SpeedyIndex also announced a major platform update rolling out in the near future. The service will significantly expand its analytical capabilities, allowing users to aggregate industry-standard authority scores directly within their live audit reports. The upcoming release will introduce native metric integrations for DR (Ahrefs Domain Rating), AS (Semrush Authority Score), TF/CF (Majestic Trust Flow & Citation Flow), and Yandex SQI (ИКС), transforming the tool into a centralized hub for both live technical verification and comprehensive donor valuation.

A Radical Shift to Transparent Pay-As-You-Go Pricing

Unlike major SEO platforms that lock users into subscriptions starting at $100+ per month, SpeedyIndex is democratizing link auditing and indexing with a transparent Pay-As-You-Go model. Users purchase tokens that never expire, driving the cost of a comprehensive, real-time link check down to approximately $0.0007 per URL. There are no monthly commitments, no daily limits, and API access is included for free on all accounts.

Free Trial Availability

To encourage digital marketers to experience the difference of live JS-rendered auditing, SpeedyIndex is offering a free trial. New users who register will instantly receive 100 free tokens to test the platform's accuracy.

For more information, to view a live sample report, or to start a free link audit, please visit: https://app.speedyindex.com

About SpeedyIndex

SpeedyIndex is a specialized SEO technology platform dedicated to search engine indexation and technical link auditing. Known for its risk-free "Pay-Per-Result" Google indexing service and real-time verification tools, SpeedyIndex helps webmasters, link builders, and digital agencies maximize their SEO ROI through accurate data, automation, and transparent pricing.

Media Contact

Linda Bjorkvin, SpeedyIndex, 358 442855212, [email protected], https://app.speedyindex.com

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SOURCE SpeedyIndex