Speexx Exchange 2023: Hybrid HR and L&D Conference Lineup Announced

"Speexx Exchange is the annual reality check for digital people development, coaching, and corporate learning. This year's theme of "Humanizing Work in an AI World" will see our speakers explore ideas and solutions for leveraging AI within the people development world." Post this

Additional speakers include:

Anca Iordache , Career Development lead at Microsoft

Simon Brown , Chief Learning Officer at Novartis and author of the #1 Amazon best-seller 'The Curious Advantage'

Paul Ashcroft , Co-Founder and Partner of The Ludic Group and 'The Curious Advantage'

Garrick Jones , Co-Founder and Partner of The Ludic Group and 'The Curious Advantage'

Serena Gonsalves-Fersch , Global Head of Talent and Academy at SoftwareONE

Mike Byrne , VP of Sales at Docebo

Andy Wooler , SVP of Product Management at Area9 Lyceum

Geraldine Voost, Global Learning & Development Manager at Bronkhorst High-Tech.

As seen in previous editions, the conference will boast TV production-quality broadcasting, offering participants a rich in-person and online experience with equal engagement opportunities for both Berlin-based and virtual attendees.

"Speexx Exchange is the annual reality check for digital people development, coaching, and corporate learning. This year's theme of "Humanizing Work in an AI World" will see our speakers explore ideas and solutions for leveraging AI within the people development world without losing the human touch. This will include a closer look at a case study on AI augmented for HR and L&D, and a deep dive into curiosity in times of AI disruption," said Armin Hopp, Founder of Speexx.

"Come and join us either in person or online for a thought-provoking and collaborative day of idea-sharing, growth, and networking," Hopp added.

Registration for Speexx Exchange is free. Places are limited both for the online experience and in Berlin.

Sign up here: https://www.speexx.com/speexx-exchange-conference/

About Speexx

Speexx is the benchmark for excellence in digital people development. Speexx uses groundbreaking AI technology and a global network of top coaches to provide corporate language training, skills assessment and business coaching services to large organizations everywhere – all integrated with the customer's people tech and within a safe online environment.

More than 1,500 of the world's leading brands and organizations use Speexx for smarter language skills training and business coaching services to deliver results on time. With more than 8 million users, Speexx is one of the most widely used corporate online solutions for business coaching, skills assessment, and language training for all major business languages with ongoing support in 13 languages.

Speexx was founded in 2011 and has won more than 200 awards. The company has 1,700 staff and coaches and is located in Munich, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Sao Paulo, New York, and Shanghai.

For more information visit:

www.speexx.com

www.linkedin.com/company/speexx/

X:‥@speexx

Media Contact

Natalie Tamar, digital publishing AG, 49 1604404999, [email protected], www.speexx.com

SOURCE Speexx