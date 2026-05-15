Spellbound Escapes Celebrates Five Consecutive Years of Tripadvisor® Travelers' Choice Awards

"This award is a celebration of the player experience we strive to deliver every day... The combination of hardworking artists behind the scenes and the way our Game Masters tailor their performance and guide each group through their adventure is what creates that 5-star experience." Post this

"This award is a celebration of the player experience we strive to deliver every day," said Jennifer Killoran, co-founder of Spellbound Escapes. "Our sets, props, puzzles, and stories provide the stage—but it's our Game Masters who bring that world to life by reacting to the unique actions and energy of every group in real time. While the story remains the same, no two groups ever play it the same way. The combination of hardworking artists behind the scenes and the way our Game Masters tailor their performance and guide each group through their adventure is what creates that 5-star experience."

Spellbound Escapes has also built a strong reputation beyond Tripadvisor. The venue currently maintains a 4.9-star rating on Google, with more than 1,000 independent reviews. Guests frequently cite the detailed environments, immersive storytelling, and high-energy staff as highlights of the experience.

Located within the Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods, Spellbound Escapes has become a fan favorite for players of all experience levels, from first timers to seasoned escape enthusiasts, thanks to high-production storytelling, detailed scenic environments, interactive puzzles, and expert Game Masters. From the meticulously designed Mayan temple escape of The Temple of the Laughing God to the high-stakes survival adventure of Aftermath, each Spellbound game is built to immerse players in the story while delivering a challenge that feels exciting, approachable, and rewarding.

For more information or to book an adventure, visit www.spellboundescapes.com.

About Spellbound Escapes

Spellbound Escapes offers high-production, narrative-driven escape rooms and immersive adventures at Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Designed for friends, families, date nights, tourists, corporate groups, and special events, Spellbound combines cinematic environments, engaging puzzles, and interactive gameplay to create memorable group entertainment experiences. Spellbound Escapes is a five-time Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award recipient.

Media Contact

Jennifer Killoran, Spellbound Escapes, 1 5083350953, [email protected], https://www.spellboundescapes.com/

SOURCE Spellbound Escapes