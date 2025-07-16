Spelling Errors, Poor Layouts, and Vague Wins Still Cost Job Seekers in 2025, New Study Finds

"AI can help structure a resume, but only a trained human eye can shape it into a compelling career story," said Olena Mazur, CEO of Resumeble. "Even in today's tech-driven market, storytelling, structure, and clarity still make the biggest difference." Post this

15 July 2025 - Despite the growing use of AI tools in job applications, many job seekers still struggle with the fundamentals of resume writing, according to new analysis from global resume service Resumeble.

The review of 1,571 resumes from a broad sample of applicants in 2025 shows that grammar issues, poor formatting, and lack of concrete achievements remain the most common mistakes, putting applicants at a disadvantage in an increasingly competitive hiring market.

"Hiring managers spend less than seven seconds scanning a resume. If your key skills and achievements aren't clear right away, you're likely to be overlooked - no matter how qualified you are," said Adeline Beek, senior resume writer at Resumeble.

Nearly 74 per cent of resumes analysed contained spelling and grammar errors. Two-thirds of applicants used overly complex or run-on sentences, and more than a third showed inconsistent punctuation.

Presentation was another major weakness. Poor formatting and layout were flagged in 76 per cent of the resumes reviewed, with many wasting valuable space or using fonts that compromised readability. More than 70 per cent of applicants also failed to include measurable achievements - missing the opportunity to clearly demonstrate the impact of their previous roles. Additionally, over half of the resumes needed stronger personal branding and skill framing, with many candidates falling short in articulating their strengths and responsibilities effectively.

"AI can help structure a resume, but only a trained human eye can shape it into a compelling career story," said Olena Mazur, CEO of Resumeble. "Even in today's tech-driven market, storytelling, structure, and clarity still make the biggest difference."

While automation tools can help job seekers create resumes more quickly, the findings point to the continued importance of thoughtful human editing. Tailoring tone, formatting, and content to meet recruiter expectations remains key to standing out.

