Spellty Announces Version 2 of Its Communication and Service Integration Platform

"Our mission is to empower businesses with seamless communication tools. With Version 2, we're making a major leap forward in delivering more resilient, scalable, and user-friendly solutions," said Gustavo Cardona Ramirez, CEO of Spellty.

Spellty was born during the height of the pandemic, facing significant challenges, including self-funding. In July 2020, the company launched its first minimum viable product: a Google Chrome extension that integrated WhatsApp with Zoho CRM at a low cost. This solution enabled sales teams using Zoho CRM to communicate with clients via WhatsApp while maintaining a complete record of business interactions. The success of this extension led to the creation of Spellty's partner program, which successfully engaged 20 Zoho Partners globally, including some Zoho Premium Partners.

"The feedback from our partners has been instrumental in shaping the development of our platform. Their insights have helped us fine-tune our offerings to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide," added Jorge Vega, CTO of Spellty.

In 2021, Spellty released the extension on Zoho Marketplace, enhancing the customer onboarding process and enabling the storage of conversations across various data sources. Despite initial challenges, such as the lack of direct access to the WhatsApp Business API, Spellty persisted and successfully matured its platform, which now serves over 1,128 clients, ranging from small businesses to large corporations with thousands of users.

By the end of 2022, Spellty began developing products using the WhatsApp Business API, marketing them in a B2B model with clients such as ArquitecSOFT. For this company, Spellty developed a chatbot and a multi-agent customer service system via chat with verified numbers. In 2023, the company implemented a One-Time Password (OTP) service and a messaging API for sending invoices and notifications to utility service users.

"Our early adoption of the WhatsApp Business API allowed us to create tailored solutions that significantly improved customer engagement for our clients. We're proud of the impact our tools have had, particularly in sectors like utilities, where timely communication is crucial," said Luis Fernadez, COO of Spellty.

In the first quarter of 2023, Spellty decided to offer its B2B services to the general public in a SaaS model. To achieve this, the company undertook a complete reengineering of its platform with the support of Microsoft's startup program. This reengineering was crucial for launching the platform as a SaaS service with a resilient and scalable architecture.

Version 2 of Spellty will include the following features and services, designed to enhance user experience and provide businesses with even more powerful tools:

Spellty OTP: Multi-channel OTP service (SMS, WhatsApp, and email) to ensure secure and seamless user authentication.

Spellty Console: Multi-agent customer service platform with verified WhatsApp numbers, supporting chatbots for enhanced automation.

Spellty API: A robust messaging API via WhatsApp, enabling businesses to integrate messaging capabilities directly into their systems.

Spellty Campaigns: A mass messaging and marketing service via WhatsApp, designed to maximize customer outreach and engagement.

Spellty Flow: A customizable flow-building service for communication channels, available upon request for businesses needing tailored solutions.

Azure architecture with Kubernetes: Ensuring high availability, scalability, and resilience for all of Spellty's services.

Self-management panel: Providing users with full control over their settings, campaigns, and integrations.

Dynamic billing and new payment models integrated with Stripe: Offering flexibility in payment options, making it easier for businesses to manage their expenses.

Flexible pricing model: Tailored to meet the specific needs of businesses of all sizes.

Advanced service reports: Delivering in-depth insights into service usage, helping businesses optimize their operations.

New website: Designed for a streamlined user experience, making it easier to access and utilize Spellty's services.

Customer Success Story: Versa

One of our flagship clients, Versa, a BPO service provider, engaged Spellty in August 2024 for the delivery of 7 million WhatsApp messages over six months through Spellty Campaigns.

"The ability to scale our communications so effectively has been a game-changer for us," said Piedad Sanjuan, CEO at Versa. "Spellty's tools have allowed us to maintain high levels of customer engagement, even as our messaging volumes have grown."

Don't miss the launch of our SaaS services on October 25, 2024, and be among the first to take advantage of our innovative solutions.

