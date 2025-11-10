Spence-Chapin Launches Holiday Angels Gift Program in Arizona

Family services nonprofit partners with Jacob's Hope, Saving Amy, and Maggie's Place to bring personalized holiday support to families in need

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spence-Chapin Services to Families and Children, a nonprofit that has supported people connected to adoption for more than 115 years, is launching its Holiday Angels program in Arizona this holiday season. Holiday Angels supports Spence-Chapin clients who are in need of extra support during the holidays, and also brings joy to families being served by other community service organizations that Spence-Chapin partners with to be able to provide essential items and gifts for children during the holidays. This year marks the 35th year of Holiday Angels, a program that began in New York, expanded into New Jersey, and is now in Arizona.

Holiday Angels is not a typical toy drive. Each supporter is matched with a beneficiary family who provides a personalized list of children's clothing sizes and ages, favorite interests, essential needs, and gift ideas, so donors can confidently choose items that bring real relief and joy. Spence-Chapin staff and volunteers then wrap, label, and deliver gifts to families before the holidays. Donors can also make financial contributions for Spence-Chapin to fulfill wish lists on their behalf.

For its inaugural year in Arizona, Spence-Chapin is partnering with Jacob's Hope, Saving Amy, and Maggie's Place to identify additional families who will benefit from the program. These organizations support children, young mothers, and families experiencing hardship across Phoenix and Tucson.

"This program has been so impactful in New York and New Jersey, so we are honored and excited to connect with these nonprofits and bring Holiday Angels to Arizona," said Christine Pohl, Chief Communications Officer at Spence-Chapin. "The simple act of matching families and sharing a personalized wish list allows donors to feel very connected to the family they are helping and know that they are bringing meaningful relief to parents and joy to children during the holidays."

With its expansion into Arizona, the program is expected to reach more than 200 children across all three states this holiday season.

How It Works:

Donors sign up and select the size of the family they would like to support.

Spence-Chapin sends a personalized wish list with essential needs and gift ideas.

Donors shop and send the items to Spence-Chapin

Staff and volunteers wrap and deliver all gifts to partner organizations and families.

Key Dates:

Donor sign-ups are open now through November 21

Gifts must be received by December 3

Deliveries will take place in mid-December

Learn More or Sign Up:

Visit https://spence-chapin.org/holiday-angels/

About Spence-Chapin:

Spence-Chapin has offered adoption services and support for more than 115 years and has served more than 30,000 children and families. The organization provides free and confidential options counseling to expectant parents, guides families through the adoption process, and offers lifelong support and community programs for adopted persons and parents. In 2024, Spence-Chapin expanded into Arizona with offices in Phoenix and Tucson to serve families statewide.

