Sperra, Voyacy Ventures and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Launch Collaborative Coastal Resiliency Project

"This is an exciting international partnership with so much potential for ocean resilience around the world," said Jason Cotrell. "Using 3D printing techniques revolutionizes the rapid deployment of technology to protect and regrow coral reefs and demonstrates one of the many exciting ways Sperra's lean, additive manufacturing capabilities can be utilized sustainably."

Sperra's development of coral reef resiliency structures support the work of Philippe Cousteau and the extensive research of David Vaughan, PhD., Chief Scientist for Voyacy Regen, who developed the innovative technology to accelerate the growth of corals and restore coral reefs.

"This project represents the Royal Vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II, and Aqaba's dedication to pioneering, science-based solutions that safeguard our thriving marine ecosystems, and enhance coastal resilience," said Hussein Al-Safadi, CEO of Aqaba Development Corporation. "Through our partnership with Sperra and Voyacy, we are positioning Aqaba as a leader in marine conservation technologies that support ecological sustainability, resilient coastal infrastructure, and local community development."

Lola Vars, Head of Product for Sperra, who is managing the project in Aqaba, noted that the speed and nimbleness of Sperra's core technology make it a perfect match for deploying Voyacy's solution at scale. "We were able to commission our 3D concrete printing machines from the Dutch company Vertico in a week's time and can begin building coral reef regrowth structures far more quickly and effectively than traditional manufacturing methods would allow," she noted. "It's a true collaboration of marine science and infrastructure engineering."

The Jordan project supports the sustainable use of oceans and sustainable workforce development in ocean regions, which is a key focus of the third United Nations Ocean Conference taking place June 9-12, 2025, in Nice, France. Coral reef protection and restoration is also central to the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) which seeks to galvanize efforts to restore degraded and destroyed ecosystems to enhance food security, clean the air, secure freshwater supplies, address the climate crisis and protect habitats that support life on Earth.

"We are thrilled to have Sperra onboard," said Philippe Cousteau, Co-Founder of Voyacy Regen, and Aqaba Marine Park International Honorary Advisory Board Member. "Coastal communities are on the front lines of our rapidly changing world, and we couldn't think of a more resolute and innovative partner to scale the tangible solutions we need."

Coral reef resiliency urgently needed

Coral reefs are disappearing at alarming rates and protecting coral reefs is crucial for biodiversity as well as for coastal resilience and food supplies. Coral reefs support about 25% of all marine species, even though they cover less than 1% of the ocean floor. Losing reefs means losing crucial habitats, further threatens shorelines, food security and even medical discoveries.

Home to thousands of species of fish, invertebrates, and other marine life, coral reefs also function as natural barriers that protect coastlines from erosion, storms, and flooding. This is especially important as sea levels rise due to climate change. Equally important, they support the livelihoods and well-being of billions of people in coastal communities and contribute significantly to local and global economies.

Jordan's Green Growth Strategy

Jordan is quickly positioning itself as a leader in the green economy. The country is ramping up efforts in renewable energy, water conservation, eco-friendly housing, waste recycling, and environmental tourism. With 50% of its population under the age of 24, Jordan has a dynamic, young workforce ready to power the green economy forward. Although the country lacks fossil fuel resources, Jordan is becoming regional renewable energy powerhouse. The country's green growth strategy is outlined in the nation's economic modernization Vision 2025.

About Sperra

Sperra is at the forefront of the ocean energy industry with cutting-edge, locally manufactured infrastructure solutions. Sperra designs and manufactures 3D printed structural systems for aquatic environments using local materials, creating local jobs, and protecting our oceans. Sperra is based in Los Angeles, with 3D printing facilities located at the Port of Los Angeles, New York and Aqaba, Jordan. Learn more about Sperra: www.sperra.com.

About Voyacy Regen

Founded by Philippe and Ashlan Cousteau, Voyacy Regen is a pioneering blue tech company that combines human ingenuity, breakthrough technology, and innovative partnerships to solve one of the biggest problems facing coastal communities around the world; the collapse of the natural ocean systems that protect us. Voyacy's core technology combines 3D-printed reef structures, designed to absorb wave energy, with aquacultured heat-tolerant corals and AI technology, resulting in a commercially viable solution that will protect coastal communities, build the blue economy, and increase biodiversity. Learn more about Voyacy: www.voyacy.com.

About Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC)

ADC is the Jordan government's investment arm for Aqaba Special Economic Zone (ASEZ), owning and managing key assets including ports, airport, and land. ADC drives sustainable growth by enabling investment and infrastructure across six priority sectors: tourism, manufacturing, green energy, logistics, creative industries, and education, and leads multiple initiative to support the blue economy. Learn more at www.adc.jo.

