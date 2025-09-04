Spherex, Codemill, and Embrace to Showcase Joint Compliance Workflow Solution at IBC 2025

Integrated Solution Delivers Faster, Smarter Compliance for Today's Content Supply Chains

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spherex, Codemill, and Embrace today announced they will debut a joint demo at IBC 2025 in Amsterdam, highlighting a groundbreaking compliance workflow solution that streamlines how media companies prepare content for global distribution.

Modern content supply chains are complex and resource-intensive, particularly when ensuring compliance with local regulations and cultural norms across markets. The joint solution integrates SpherexAI's automated compliance checks with Codemill's Accurate Video platform and Embrace's orchestration technology to deliver faster, more efficient, and more accurate compliance workflows for film, television, advertising, and social video.

How It Works

The joint demo highlights a fully integrated compliance workflow designed to simplify and accelerate content preparation for global distribution:

Workflow Orchestration: Embrace streamlines content preparation and operational workflows by organizing media files, managing notifications, user jobs, and monitoring.

Automated Compliance Check: SpherexAI identifies objectionable content (including nudity, violence, and inappropriate language) and generates detailed metadata with contextual descriptions.

Metadata Review: Codemill's Edit Suite ingests this metadata, enabling compliance teams to efficiently review flagged content and create lightweight compliance versions within an intuitive web-based UI.

By combining these technologies, global compliance checks can be completed in minutes rather than days, reducing costs while accelerating time-to-market.

Why It Matters

Preparing content for international distribution has traditionally been slow and labor-intensive. SpherexAI's advanced AI-driven compliance engine ensures unparalleled speed, depth, and accuracy. Integrated with Embrace's orchestration and Codemill's browser-based Edit Platform, the workflow provides content owners with multiple benefits, including:

Efficiency: Automation reduces lengthy manual review cycles.

Scalability: Seamlessly processes large content libraries.

Accuracy: Ensuring cultural sensitivity and regulatory compliance across 200+ countries and territories.

Cost-effectiveness: Cuts overhead by replacing manual compliance processes with AI-powered automation.

"Global media companies are under increasing pressure to deliver content faster while ensuring it complies with a complex web of cultural norms and regulatory standards," said Teresa Phillips, CEO and co-founder of Spherex. "By integrating SpherexAI's automated compliance intelligence with Codemill and Embrace's products, we're removing friction, improving accuracy, and empowering teams to prepare content for global distribution with greater speed and confidence."

"With this demo we are showing how we can contribute to operational effectiveness for our customers," said Codemill CEO Maria Hellström. "Integrating intelligent AI tools like SpherexAI, using Embrace, and being able to show the overview and the possibility to work with compliance in AV Edit, is a very strong message that we are here to support our customers in their need for efficiency."

"Compliance shouldn't slow great content. By orchestrating SpherexAI's intelligence with Codemill's Edit Suite in Pulse-IT, we turn automated flags into actionable tasks, approvals, and renders, shrinking review cycles from days to minutes while giving operations full visibility and control. This is orchestration at work: connecting people, systems, and processes so our customers can work confidently in every market," said Julien Gachot, CEO at Embrace.

IBC attendees can see a demo of the joint compliance workflow solution at the Codemill and Embrace Stand 6.C11. Schedule a meeting here.

Attendees can also see a demo of SpherexAI at the Spherex Stand 5.A21. Schedule a meeting here.

About Spherex

Spherex is a global technology company transforming how media and entertainment enterprises create, adapt, and deliver film and television to audiences worldwide through expert-centered AI and machine learning. With unmatched expertise in culture and regulatory compliance, Spherex works with the world's largest media companies, movie studios, networks, distributors, and streamers to build larger audiences, speed up content discovery, drive more video views, and generate higher revenue. Learn more at www.spherex.com.

About Codemill

Codemill is a Swedish technology company that develops software and solutions for leading video and media companies globally. Codemill's products Accurate Player SDK, Accurate.Video, and Cantemo are used by the world's largest players in broadcast, VOD/OOT, Content Supply Chain platforms, and tools to streamline and automate media production. Customers include Paramount Global, WarnerBros Discovery, NBC Universal, BBC, ITV, ProSiebenSat.1 Media, The Telegraph, and several other leading brands.

About Embrace

Since 2015, Embrace has been transforming content creation at scale by connecting people, systems and processes. The company develops advanced automation, orchestration and collaboration solutions for the Media & Entertainment industry and global brands. Embrace aims to unleash creativity and improve performance around video and graphics supply chains.

Our products are heavily used 24/7 by leading media groups such as AMC Networks, Arte Studio, BCE, Be tv, CANAL+, Disney-ABC News, Euronews, Eurosport, Hearst Networks EMEA, Madison Square Garden Networks, Mediawan Thematics, M6, Mercedes-AMG, Orange, Red Bee Media, RTL Group, ProSiebenSat1, Sinclair, TF1, TV5MONDE, Warner Bros. Discovery. Visit www.embrace.fr for more information.

