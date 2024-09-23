Spherex Receives Industry Best of Show Award at IBC2024 for SpherexAI

SpherexAI Recognized for Innovation and Excellence in Global Video Compliance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spherex, a global leader in AI solutions for video compliance and cultural intelligence, has been awarded the prestigious TV Technology Best of Show Award at IBC2024 for its global video compliance solution, SpherexAI.

Judged by a panel of industry experts, the award recognizes outstanding products and solutions based on innovation, feature set, ease of use, integration capabilities, cost efficiency, and uniqueness in serving the media and entertainment industry. With hundreds of contenders at the IBC2024 Show, SpherexAI stood out as one of the best media and broadcast technology solutions.

SpherexAI is a groundbreaking platform that offers the most advanced solution for generating age ratings and ensuring video content compliance with local regulations and cultural norms worldwide.

Preparing content for global distribution is complex, often requiring significant time and resources. SpherexAI automates this process, providing an efficient solution that analyzes content for global compliance in minutes. It delivers unparalleled accuracy, depth, and speed in assessing film, television, social video, and advertising content for worldwide distribution.

"We are honored to be recognized with the 'Best of Show' Award from TV Technology at IBC2024," said Teresa Phillips, CEO and co-founder of Spherex. "SpherexAI sets a new standard for video compliance, and this recognition underscores the industry's need for cost-effective solutions that boost productivity and deepen content understanding."

At IBC, SpherexAI was also featured in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Intelligent QC demo to help media companies with video compliance and age ratings worldwide.

SpherexAI helps media and entertainment companies confidently distribute their content globally, knowing it adheres to regulatory rules and compliance standards while expanding reach and monetization.

About Spherex:

Spherex is a global technology and data company transforming how media and entertainment enterprises create, adapt, and deliver film and television to audiences worldwide through expert-centered AI and machine learning. With unmatched expertise in culture and regulatory compliance, Spherex works with the world's largest media companies, movie studios, networks, distributors, and streamers to build larger audiences, speed up content discovery, drive more video views, and generate higher revenue.

