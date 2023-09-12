Sphero® and STEM It Up Sports Team Up to Present the Ultimate STEM Competition, the Sphero Global Challenge

"Our relationship with STEM It Up Sports is exciting for a number of reasons, but especially since it will further the mission and extend the reach of the Sphero Global Challenge to students who might otherwise not have the opportunity to participate," says Paul Copioli, Sphero CEO. Tweet this

Sphero and STEM It Up Sports share the same vision for the Sphero Global Challenge: to provide the opportunity to explore computer science for all students. Together, the objective is to make the Sphero Global Challenge competition experience fun and accessible, and to create a welcoming environment, to any and all who are interested.

"Our relationship with STEM It Up Sports is exciting for a number of reasons, but especially since it will further the mission and extend the reach of the Sphero Global Challenge to students who might otherwise not have the opportunity to participate," says Paul Copioli, Sphero CEO. "By embracing the STEM It Up Sports team's ability to take the lead on organizing in-person and virtual events, and harnessing their network of far-reaching youth organizations, we can bring together so many young people through programming and robotics to create a community of inspired learners and educators."

STEM It Up Sports has experienced leadership in place to advance the way computer science and robotics competitions are implemented and offer a unique experience from competitors. In 2023, STEM It Up Sports will host three in-person regional events, and a state tournament in 2024, across Texas to encourage students in the surrounding areas to participate in the Sphero Global Challenge.

Regional Invitational: November 4, 2023 - DFW, TX

Regional Invitational: November 11, 2023 - Austin, TX

Regional Invitational: November 18, 2023 - Houston, TX

State Tournament: March 2, 2024 - DFW, TX (Hosted by TCU)

Similar to prior years, the Sphero Global Challenge will still accept and host virtual submissions. Both the in-person competitions and the virtual presentations will qualify teams for the Sphero World Championship, which will be held virtually in 2024.

The STEM It Up Sports network provides a direct connection to youth participants using Sphero robots and has a first-hand understanding of how these tools can impact their learning experience. Through STEM It Up Sports' partnerships with local and national organizations, they can increase interest in STEM by introducing robotics and programming as a sport by using Sphero robots and the Sphero Global Challenge curriculum.

Sphero's Education Content and Product Team will continue to design, develop, and deliver the Sphero Global Challenge curriculum and coaching materials in an effort to create engaging experiences and opportunities for students in the community to learn computer science.

"As a former teacher and professor, I believe the importance of quality instruction and material is critical to how students learn and contribute to the direction they pursue as they prepare for college and beyond," says Dr. Tonjia Grimble, STEM It Up Sports CEO. "Providing a learning experience for all students from all walks of life ensures every child is exposed to the skills offered through the Sphero Global Challenge. Working with Sphero allows us at STEM It Up Sports to ensure all youth at any level of computer science skills are included and the competition is affordable to eliminate any obstacles or insecurities."

Providing students a competition with the primary focus on computer science will help increase interest in coding and possibly STEM careers in the future. The Sphero and STEM It Up Sports collaboration provides an ideal match in services for the community – quality content and products, and an inclusive, immersive competition experience.

For anyone who is interested in becoming a coach and forming a team to participate in the Sphero Global Challenge, Sphero and STEM It Up Sports will be live on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 for a virtual session on how to get started. Register here and join for free.

If you are a community or company leader and are interested in sponsoring a Sphero Global Challenge team through STEM It Up Sports, please contact the organization directly to discuss a donation at stemitupsports.com/contact.

About Sphero, Inc.

Sphero is transforming PK–12 education with accessible tools that encourage exploration, imagination, and perseverance through STEAM and computer science. With the help of educators around the world, Sphero empowers learners of all backgrounds and abilities to discover their interests and passions while equipping them with the skills they need to be the world's future Changemakers. With presences in Greenville, TX, Hong Kong, and remote globally-based employees, Sphero has become the market leader in EdTech solutions, loved by millions of educators, students, and parents worldwide. Learn more at sphero.com.

About STEM It Up Sports

STEM It Up Sports is a non-profit organization that promotes innovative collaboration of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics performed as a sport to excite the first time or experienced individual passionate about the world of robotics. Our mission is to motivate youth to analyze the collaboration of STEM core components with a primary focus on the incorporation of technology designed to encourage originality, promote the design thinking process, build self-confidence, and strengthen leadership qualities. We strive to provide a STEM experience to all ages using robotic engagement with an established and accredited curriculum. We hope you will experience STEM with us! Learn more at stemitupsports.com. STEM It Up Sports is proudly sponsored by Credit Union of Texas.

Media Contacts:

Sphero, Inc.

Amanda Vaden

[email protected]

STEM It Up Sports

Dr. Tonjia Grimble

[email protected]

SOURCE Sphero, Inc.