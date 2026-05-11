Sphero® and TEAM Alliance to Present 26-27 Season of Sphero Robotics Missions and Competitions

"There is a large community of robotics competition participants in various programs today, but there's an exponentially larger group of students and communities who aren't participating in robotics at all. Our programs invite all levels to participate - regardless of their experience." Post this

TEAM Alliance presents two Sphero Programs - Sphero Robotics Missions and Sphero Robotics Competitions. Sphero Robotics Missions are geared to support elementary and middle school students and educators who want to facilitate classroom-aligned programs. Sphero Robotics Competitions are geared to support middle and high school students who wish to engage in robotics competitions both during and/or after school.

"Sphero and TEAM Alliance believe in the power of student-led learning," says Andy Schaafs, Executive Director of TEAM Alliance. "Our engaging challenges give every student the chance to shine. These lively programs transform curiosity into confidence and mistakes into breakthroughs. The best part is that students learn to collaborate as a team to achieve common objectives and outcomes while having fun along the way. The resulting skillset will serve them in all areas of their lives."

Sphero and TEAM Alliance both envision a future where robotics can empower every student with the curiosity to learn, the confidence to invent, and the courage to shape the world.

Sphero's Education Content and Product Team will continue to design and develop the Sphero Robotics Missions and Competitions curriculum and coaching materials. The previous competition's name of Sphero Global Challenge will no longer be used in the 26-27 Season and onward.

TEAM Alliance will continue to support the Online Submission option for Sphero Robotics Missions. Both the In-Person and Online Submission competitions will qualify teams for a State/Region Championship.

The 26-27 Season team registration opens for teams on May 12, 2026 at myTEAMevents.org.

For those interested in learning more about the latest programs, becoming a Team Coordinator, and/or forming a team to participate in a Sphero Robotics Mission or Competition, there will be a live webinar at 4PM MST on Tuesday, May 12. Register here and join for free.

If you are a community or company leader and are interested in sponsoring a Sphero Robotics Mission or Sphero Robotics Competition team through TEAM Alliance, please contact the nonprofit directly to discuss a donation at [email protected].

About Sphero, Inc.

Engage. Inspire. Prepare.™

Sphero redefines STEM and robotics education with high-quality, hands-on learning. Our approach engages, inspires and prepares students with confidence and career-ready skills.

Learn more at sphero.com.

About TEAM Alliance, Inc.

TEAM Alliance is a national nonprofit that presents programs that engage students with fun, approachable robotics programs that build confidence and future workforce-relevant skills.

Learn more at teamalliance.org

Media Contact

Kelly Gray, Sphero, Inc., 1 7202201427, [email protected], www.sphero.com

Andy Schaaffs, TEAM Alliance, [email protected], teamalliance.org

SOURCE Sphero, Inc.