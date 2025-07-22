Sphero® Appoints Moravia Consulting as Official Distributor in Central and Eastern Europe

Moravia Consulting's longstanding reputation in the education sector, deep understanding of local market needs, and dedication to meaningful learning make them the perfect distributor to grow our presence in the CEE region. Post this

"We're thrilled to welcome Moravia Consulting to the Sphero family," said Darren Tobin, EMEA Channel Director at Sphero. "Their longstanding reputation in the education sector, deep understanding of local market needs, and dedication to meaningful learning make them the perfect distributor to grow our presence in the region."

As an authorised distributor, Moravia will support educators with local language resources, product training, and tailored support for Sphero's suite of learning tools – including the award-winning Sphero BOLT+, indi, RVR+, littleBits, and Blueprint Engineering.

"We're excited to bring Sphero's innovative classroom solutions to our education partners," said Alois Hübl, Managing Director of Moravia Consulting. "This relationship aligns with our mission to empower schools with future-ready technology that inspires creativity, problem-solving, and digital skills."

With this new agreement, schools, resellers, and education networks across the CEE region will have direct access to Sphero products, backed by local support and expertise from Moravia Consulting.

About Sphero, Inc.

Where Fun at School Becomes Skills for the Future.™

Sphero redefines STEM and robotics education with hands-on, engaging, and accessible tools. Our approach allows every learner to grow and build a future full of confidence and possibilities. Learn more at sphero.com.

About Moravia Consulting

Moravia Consulting is a leading provider of educational technology and STEM solutions across Central and Eastern Europe. With decades of experience supporting schools, ministries, and training programs, Moravia combines global innovation with local insight to deliver impactful learning outcomes. www.moravia-consulting.com

