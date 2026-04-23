Sphero® Introduces Blueprint Robotics™, a Classroom and After-School Robotics Solution for Middle and High School

"We've seen first-hand how easy it is for students to feel like robotics isn't for them. This is about opening that door earlier—and keeping it open as their skills advance." Post this

Early frustration is where many students disengage. Blueprint Robotics scales with the learner, offering a low floor and a high ceiling. Students can assemble one of six Rapid Robots™ in a single class period using build instructions and guided materials. Over time they can learn to leverage a robot's unique functions to compete in classroom or after school robotics competitions.

More advanced students can leverage the Blueprint Robotics ecosystem to create custom builds, leverage programming skills, and compete beyond the classroom walls - using the same platform. This approachability and scalability matters.

"We believe students shouldn't have to clear unnecessary hurdles just to participate in robotics," said Paul Copioli, CEO of Sphero. "Blueprint Robotics makes the entry point more approachable without limiting the advancement potential of what students can create." Students and educators also get access to standards-aligned curriculum through Sphero Central. Lessons range from foundational concepts to more advanced builds, with structured paths with flexibility to iterate.

Blueprint Studio™, the companion software, allows students to program their robots in Python directly and with drag-and-drop code snippets. Students can start simple, then move into more complex logic and control as they progress. The team behind Blueprint Robotics brings experience from both education and competitive robotics—something that shaped how the product was built.

"We've seen first-hand how easy it is for students to feel like robotics isn't for them," said Alyssa Vallese, Product Manager for Blueprint Robotics. "This is about opening that door earlier—and keeping it open as their skills advance."

Key Features:

All-in-one system

Modular hardware that combines mechanics, electronics, and programming in a format that fits into classroom and CTE coursework. No specialized tools required for building.

Pre-built Swerve Drive Robot

A fully assembled drive base that enables movement in all directions in any orientation at any time. Ready out-of-the-box, but adaptable for more advanced builds.

Curriculum included

Structured, standards-aligned lessons covering core engineering and robotics concepts, with guided builds and room for exploration and iteration.

Accessible, but not limiting

Approachable for beginners, with enough depth to scale as students advance.

Flexible programming

Drag-and-drop Python code snippets for novice students and direct programming for more advanced learners—all within the same software environment.

Funding

As demand for career and technical education grows, schools continue to look for hands-on programs that align with workforce skills. Federal funding programs, including the Perkins V Act, can support investments in robotics systems like Blueprint Robotics.

Availability: Blueprint Robotics Classroom Packs will be available for preorder starting April 23, 2026, through sphero.com and Sphero representatives. Preorders will ship later this summer. Registration is open to participate in the live webinar about the product ecosystem that is being hosted on May 12, 2026.

Blueprint Robotics - Robotics Redefined™

About Sphero, Inc.

Sphero redefines STEM and robotics education with high-quality, hands-on learning. Our approach engages, inspires and prepares students with confidence and career-ready skills.

Engage. Inspire. Prepare.™

Learn more at sphero.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Gray, Sphero, Inc., 1 7202201427, [email protected], https://sphero.com/

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SOURCE Sphero, Inc.