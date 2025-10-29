Sphero® Introduces Blueprint Snap™, a Foundational Engineering Solution for Elementary Classrooms

"Snap teaches real-world mechanical engineering concepts without devices, apps, or complex parts, and makes valuable career-ready skills accessible in a single class period, now as early as third grade." Post this

"Blueprint Snap is the ideal starting point for aspiring engineers – or any student interested in STEM," said Paul Copioli, Sphero CEO. "It teaches real-world mechanical engineering concepts without devices, apps, or complex parts, and makes valuable career-ready skills accessible as early as third grade."

With 288 color-coded mechanical parts, Snap supports more functional builds than traditional engineering kits. With 15 Challenge Cards and free digital lessons in Sphero Central, Snap encourages students to follow instructions to complete working models in under an hour, applying real-world engineering practices in a fun, engaging way.

Designed for a 2:1 student-to-kit ratio in general education, enrichment, and makerspace settings, Snap offers unmatched flexibility and versatility. It integrates easily into science, ELA, and art projects, fosters design thinking and physical modeling, and fits within a standard 45-minute lesson. Quick setup, easy cleanup, and durable components make Snap ideal for classrooms, STEM labs, and after-school programs.

As a foundational precursor to electronics, robotics, and more advanced STEM topics, Snap invites students to explore through experimentation. Students develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills by testing bridge strength, reimagining the design of everyday objects, or collaborating on creative builds. Unlike robotics or coding kits, Snap focuses on structure, motion, and design first, bridging early exploration with future STEM pathways.

Due to high preorder demand, Blueprint Snap sold through all initial stock in October. New orders will ship by early December 2025. Snap is available as individual Kits or Class Packs of 8 or 16 that include educator guides and storage bins.

