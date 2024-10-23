Sphero® Launches Blueprint Engineering™ to Support the Next Generation of Engineers

"We're excited to introduce Blueprint Engineering as our next phase in transforming hands-on, project-based STEM education." Post this

Blueprint Engineering is the next development in the Sphero Blueprint product line, featuring the addition of power, motors, and sensors to advance concepts introduced with Blueprint Build. The new Engineering kits allow students to construct real-world builds using reusable components like trusses, gears, and pulleys to apply the fundamentals of mechanical engineering. Students can then power their builds by adding electronic Bits to create working prototypes that demonstrate the principles of electrical engineering.

Blueprint Engineering teaches the fundamentals of mechanical and electrical engineering, engineering design, physics, and robotics. As educators and students progress through the curriculum, they can tackle increasingly complex engineering challenges with confidence and ease.

Key Features of Sphero Blueprint Engineering:

Quick & Easy Prototyping: Assemble and disassemble a simple or complex build, all within a single class period.

Real-World Applications: Standards-aligned curriculum that connects to real-world experiences and career paths.

Teaches Foundational Engineering Principles: Get hands-on experience with the foundations of engineering.

No programming is required.

Blueprint Engineering Kits are designed for a 2:1 student-to-kit ratio for the best learning experience. The Class Pack options, available in quantities of 10 or 15-unit Packs, are ideal for bringing this hands-on learning experience to an entire classroom or a makerspace environment. Class Packs include teacher guides, bins for easy storage, and enough learning materials for an entire class to build and work simultaneously.

Sphero supports CAD curriculums with Blueprint Engineering parts in SolidWorks, OnShape, and STEP files, making it easy to implement an innovative approach to STEM and CTE. Teachers will find Blueprint Engineering an invaluable resource for sparking student engagement and making complex subjects more understandable and accessible to learners of all levels.

Sphero Blueprint Engineering is available to order on sphero.com and will be available soon on Amazon.

