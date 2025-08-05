Spheros Environmental Acquires Four Peaks Environmental, Expanding Ecological and Data Services Across the United States

Denver, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spheros Environmental (Spheros), a fast-growing company of science-first environmental consulting services, today announced its acquisition of Four Peaks Environmental Science and Data Solutions (Four Peaks), a respected environmental science and data solutions firm, headquartered in Wenatchee, Washington. With staff located across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Montana, the acquisition enhances Spheros' delivery capacity and regional depth in the Pacific Northwest and Midwest. It also strengthens Spheros' technical capabilities across watershed and habitat science, fisheries and biological assessments, regulatory compliance support, digital solutions, and water resources management.

Founded in 2017, Four Peaks has built a strong reputation for its rigorous science, responsive client service, and commitment to supporting the resilience of natural systems. Its team of ecologists, fisheries scientists, engineers, and data analysts support projects across the public and private sectors – from ecological assessments and fisheries studies to restoration planning, regulatory documentation, and data-driven environmental modeling.

"Four Peaks represents the kind of firm we're proud to welcome into Spheros: science-forward, regionally connected, and deeply trusted by clients and communities alike," said Andra Kidd, CEO of Spheros Environmental. "They bring not only technical excellence but also a shared purpose that aligns beautifully with our vision for the future of environmental consulting."

The acquisition strengthens Spheros Environmental's ability to deliver science-led solutions across disciplines central to both environmental services and regulatory compliance. Their specialized expertise complements Spheros' growing portfolio of consulting services and reflects a mutual commitment to collaboration, innovation, and excellent client service.

"Joining forces with Spheros represents an exciting opportunity to provide a broader range of services to our existing clients in the Pacific Northwest, while expanding our ability to deliver science-driven solutions to clients throughout the United States," said Joe Miller, CEO and Principal Scientist at Four Peaks Environmental.

This marks the seventh acquisition for Spheros Environmental and reflects its long-term strategy to build a unified, science-first, purpose-driven organization of specialized environmental experts.

"As Spheros continues to grow, we're excited to strengthen our core practice areas with the addition of Four Peaks," added Clinton MacDonald, SVP, Director of Commercial Strategy. "Their expertise in fisheries, digital services, and water resources deepens our capabilities and further enhances our comprehensive suite of environmental consulting services."

Spheros Environmental combines scientific expertise across air quality, water resources, climate services, aquatic and terrestrial ecology, impact assessment and permitting, and digital services to deliver sustainable, science-based solutions for both private and public-sector clients worldwide. Our interdisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, and technicians collaborate on projects that address complex regulatory, policy, and environmental challenges. With services ranging from ecological consulting and laboratory analysis to real-time air quality monitoring and water resources management, we provide data-driven solutions that support regulatory compliance, mitigate risks, and advance sustainability goals.

At Spheros, we're committed to leveraging advanced science and technology to help clients build environmentally sound solutions with measurable, lasting impact. Spheros is not just where science happens - it's where a culture of collaboration, curiosity, and purpose is being built. We believe the strength of our work comes from the strength of our people. Learn more at www.spherosenvironmental.com

