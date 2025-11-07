Spheros Environmental Acquires Ironwood Consulting, Strengthening Biological and Environmental Permitting Services Across the United States

Spheros Environmental (Spheros), a fast-growing company of science-first environmental consulting services, today announced its acquisition of Ironwood Consulting (Ironwood), a California-based environmental consulting firm known for its expertise in biological resources, habitat mitigation and monitoring, environmental permitting, and data-driven field services. The acquisition expands Spheros Environmental's national presence and technical depth, strengthening its capabilities in ecological assessment, regulatory compliance, and digital data management for infrastructure and natural-resource projects.

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spheros Environmental (Spheros), a fast-growing company of science-first environmental consulting services, today announced its acquisition of Ironwood Consulting (Ironwood), a California-based environmental consulting firm known for its expertise in biological resources, habitat mitigation and monitoring, environmental permitting, and data-driven field services. The acquisition expands Spheros Environmental's national presence and technical depth, strengthening its capabilities in ecological assessment, regulatory compliance, and digital data management for infrastructure and natural-resource projects.

Founded in 2008, Ironwood has built a strong reputation for science-based biological assessments, mitigation and monitoring programs, NEPA/CEQA, consultation, and permit compliance support. The firm's biologists, botanists, permitting specialists, and GIS professionals deliver accurate, defensible work products that help public- and private-sector clients meet environmental and regulatory obligations efficiently and responsibly.

"Ironwood brings the kind of technical excellence and scientific integrity that define Spheros," said Andra Kidd, CEO of Spheros Environmental. "Their team's biological expertise and experience with complex permitting and monitoring programs perfectly complement our existing ecology, water, air quality, and climate service lines. Together, we're deepening our ability to provide integrated, science-driven solutions across the full spectrum of environmental challenges."

The acquisition expands Spheros Environmental's biological and ecological capabilities, while creating new opportunities for collaboration across practice areas such as environmental permitting, impact assessment, and digital data management. Ironwood's expertise in the Southern California Energy and Renewables market and in the Rocky Mountain region wetlands and capital project permitting support enhances Spheros' ability to more fully serve these important client sectors - further strengthening the company's foundation in energy transition and strategic project support.

"Joining Spheros opens exciting new opportunities for our team and clients," said Chris Blanford, Founding Principal of Ironwood Consulting. "We'll continue delivering the high-quality, objective science our clients rely on - now with the added depth, technology, and reach of Spheros Environmental. This partnership strengthens our capacity to solve complex environmental challenges while maintaining the responsive, personal service that defines Ironwood."

This marks the eighth acquisition for Spheros Environmental and aligns with the company's long-term strategy to build a unified, science-first, purpose-driven organization of specialized environmental experts. Each acquisition expands the company's ability to deliver integrated, multi-disciplinary solutions while preserving the specialized expertise and relationships that make each team unique.

About Spheros Environmental

Spheros Environmental combines scientific expertise across air quality, water resources, climate services, aquatic and terrestrial ecology, impact assessment and permitting, and digital services to deliver sustainable, science-based solutions for both private and public-sector clients worldwide. Our interdisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, and technicians collaborates on projects that address complex regulatory, policy, and environmental challenges. With services ranging from ecological consulting and laboratory analysis to real-time air quality monitoring and water resources management, we provide data-driven solutions that support regulatory compliance, mitigate risks, and advance sustainability goals.

At Spheros, we're committed to leveraging advanced science and technology to help clients build environmentally sound solutions with measurable, lasting impact. Spheros is not just where science happens - it's where a culture of collaboration, curiosity, and purpose is being built. We believe the strength of our work comes from the strength of our people. Learn more at www.spherosenvironmental.com

