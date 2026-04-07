Spheros Environmental Acquires KP Environmental, Expanding Environmental Planning and Permitting Capabilities

Spheros Environmental (Spheros), an environmental consulting firm delivering science-forward solutions across environmental disciplines, today announced its acquisition of KP Environmental, Inc., a consulting firm headquartered in Encinitas, California.

DENVER, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spheros Environmental (Spheros), an environmental consulting firm delivering science-forward solutions across environmental disciplines, today announced its acquisition of KP Environmental, Inc., a consulting firm headquartered in Encinitas, California.

KP Environmental is known for its expertise in environmental and natural resource planning, impact analysis, permitting and regulatory strategy, implementation compliance, and stakeholder and public engagement for complex infrastructure and development projects. The acquisition expands Spheros Environmental's capabilities in environmental review and regulatory coordination while strengthening its presence in California and the western United States.

Founded in 2007, KP Environmental has built a strong reputation for guiding projects through complex environmental review and permitting processes. The firm's planners, environmental and natural resource specialists, GIS professionals, compliance specialists, and project managers bring decades of experience preparing environmental impact analysis and documentation, coordinating with regulatory agencies, and supporting projects through permitting and construction compliance.

KP Environmental's experience supporting infrastructure and development projects across California strengthens Spheros' ability to serve power, energy transition, data centers, and public infrastructure clients navigating complex environmental review and permitting processes.

"KP Environmental brings the kind of practical NEPA and CEQA planning and regulatory expertise that complements the scientific capabilities across Spheros," said Andra Kidd, CEO of Spheros Environmental. "Their team has built a strong reputation for managing complex environmental review processes and supporting power, data centers, and energy transition projects through challenging permitting and construction compliance. That experience strengthens our ability to provide integrated environmental expertise from early project planning through implementation."

This addition brings together environmental planning and natural resource expertise with Spheros' scientific capabilities in air quality, water resources, ecology, and environmental data systems – expanding the firm's ability to support projects that require both technical analysis and regulatory strategy.

"Joining Spheros opens new opportunities for our team and our clients," said Kenda Pollio, Founder and President of KP Environmental. "Our work has always focused on helping complex projects move forward through careful planning, regulatory coordination, and clear communication. Collaborating with Spheros' scientists and technical specialists allows us to build on that foundation and bring additional depth and analytical expertise to the clients we serve."

This marks the ninth acquisition for Spheros Environmental and reflects the company's long-term strategy of building an environmental consulting firm grounded in scientific expertise and interdisciplinary collaboration. Each acquisition expands Spheros' ability to deliver integrated environmental solutions across project lifecycles in strategic market sectors while preserving the expertise and relationships that define each team.

About Spheros Environmental

Spheros Environmental is an environmental consulting firm delivering science-forward solutions across air quality, water resources, climate services, terrestrial and aquatic ecology, natural resources, impact assessment and permitting, and environmental data systems. Our interdisciplinary teams support complex infrastructure, power, energy, water, and mined resource projects by combining scientific expertise with practical regulatory insight.

Working with public- and private-sector clients, Spheros helps organizations navigate environmental review processes, manage environmental risk, and advance responsible development. By integrating expertise across environmental science disciplines, the firm provides clear analysis and data-driven insight that supports sound environmental decision-making.

Learn more at www.spherosenv.com

Media Contact

Brandy Crawford, Spheros Environmental, 1 720-343-7276, [email protected], www.SpherosEnv.com

SOURCE Spheros Environmental