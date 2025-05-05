Spheros Environmental Expands Environmental and Geoscience Consulting Capabilities with the Acquisition of Northwater Consulting

Spheros Environmental (Spheros), a fast-growing company of science-first environmental consulting services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Northwater Consulting, a respected environmental and geosciences consulting firm based in Springfield, Illinois and Carrboro, North Carolina. This strategic acquisition expands Spheros' technical expertise, geographic reach, and impact across critical service areas including water resources, geosciences, and environmental planning.

DENVER, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spheros Environmental (Spheros), a fast-growing company of science-first environmental consulting services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Northwater Consulting, a respected environmental and geosciences consulting firm based in Springfield, Illinois and Carrboro, North Carolina. This strategic acquisition expands Spheros' technical expertise, geographic reach, and impact across critical service areas including water resources, geosciences, and environmental planning.

Founded in 2010, Northwater Consulting has earned national and international recognition for its deep scientific expertise and field-based, solution-oriented approach to water and environmental challenges. Its team of scientists and engineers partner with public and private clients to deliver durable, science-led solutions in watershed planning, water supply development, hydrogeology, environmental permitting, and infrastructure programs – strengthening the health and resilience of both natural and built environments.

"Northwater embodies the scientific integrity, community commitment, and solution-oriented mindset that define the Spheros vision," said Andra Kidd, CEO of Spheros Environmental. "Their leadership in water resources, geosciences, and environmental planning combined with global to local perspectives brings critical strengths to our company – enabling us to better serve clients and tackle some of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time."

The acquisition strengthens Spheros' capabilities in source water protection, geophysics, and groundwater modeling – critical services in an era of resource stress and water scarcity. It also reinforces Spheros' commitment to delivering science-driven solutions rooted in collaboration, innovation, and long-term stewardship.

"Joining Spheros and integrating into a network of renowned experts marks an exciting new chapter—an opportunity to amplify the impact of the work we're most passionate about: addressing complex challenges through technical excellence, purposeful collaboration, and a deep, ongoing commitment to the clients and communities we serve.," said James Adamson, Principal and co-founder of Northwater Consulting.

This milestone marks the sixth acquisition for Spheros Environmental and advances its long-term strategy to build a unified, purpose-driven organization of specialized environmental experts.

Spheros Environmental combines scientific expertise across air quality, water resources, climate services, ecological sciences, and digital technologies to deliver sustainable, science-based solutions for both private and public-sector clients nationwide. Our interdisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, and technicians collaborate on projects that address complex regulatory, policy, and environmental challenges. With services ranging from ecological consulting and laboratory analysis to real-time air quality monitoring and water management, we provide data-driven solutions that support regulatory compliance, mitigate risks, and advance sustainability goals. At Spheros, we're committed to leveraging advanced science and technology to help clients build environmentally sound solutions with measurable, lasting impact. Spheros is not just where science happens - it's where a culture of collaboration, curiosity, and purpose is being built. We believe the strength of our work comes from the strength of our people. Learn more at www.spherosenvironmental.com

