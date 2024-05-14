Spheros Environmental Sets the Stage for Growth with Two Key Leadership Appointments

Cortney Brand Appointed as Senior Vice President of Growth and Mergers & Acquisitions and Carolyn Nobel Appointed as Senior Vice President, Business Leader of LRE Water

DENVER, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spheros Environmental announces the appointment of Cortney Brand as Senior Vice President of Growth and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and Carolyn Nobel as Senior Vice President, Business Leader of LRE Water.

With a background spanning 29 years in agency and consulting roles, Cortney brings significant insights into the water and environmental industries. Cortney's appointment to this position is instrumental in driving Spheros Environmental's continued growth and development.

As SVP of Growth and M&A, Cortney will drive strategic initiatives and further develop our M&A program. "Cortney will work to expand our geographic reach, diversify service offerings, identify opportunities in emerging markets, and evaluate potential acquisitions," said Andra Kidd, CEO of Spheros Environmental.

Cortney's journey with Spheros Environmental is preceded by a successful tenure at LRE Water, where he joined in 2014 as Vice President of Strategic Growth and then assumed the role of President & CEO in 2017. Under his leadership, LRE Water tripled in net revenue by expanding its services and geographic reach, making key investments, and developing long-term, strategic client relationships. Now Cortney will employ these same leadership fundamentals to further develop Spheros Environmental's M&A program and strategic growth opportunities.

"I am excited to become a part of the Spheros Environmental leadership team as SVP of Growth and M&A," said Cortney. "Drawing from my previous experience in growth and strategic initiatives, I'm looking forward to playing a pivotal role in expanding the growth journey at Spheros Environmental as we take a more prominent seat at the leadership table in the environmental industry."

Spheros Environmental is pleased to announce the appointment of Carolyn Nobel as its new Senior Vice President, Business Leader for LRE Water. Carolyn will transition from the role of Chief Operating Officer to lead the strategic vision and operations of the sustainable water business. Carolyn has 30 years of experience and deep technical expertise in the environmental industry. She is exceptionally positioned to steer the LRE Water group into its next phase of growth and success due to her proven track record of driving operational excellence and building trusted relationships.

"I am excited to lead the LRE Water business at Spheros Environmental," said Carolyn Nobel. "I am committed to advancing our collective mission of connecting water to life by delivering innovative water solutions and driving value for our clients, our team, and our communities."

"I'm confident in Carolyn's abilities to lead the LRE Water business into its next stage of growth and elevated operational performance," said Andra Kidd. "Carolyn's people-centric approach, keen eye for business needs, and strategic vision will continue to propel our water business to new heights and reinforce our commitment to sustainability and excellence."

As Senior Vice President, Business Leader for LRE Water, Carolyn will focus on hiring and developing our people, driving innovation, enhancing operational efficiency, and fostering strategic partnerships to address the evolving challenges and opportunities in the water sector.

Spheros Environmental, a holding company formed by Union Park Capital in 2021, is focused on setting the standard for excellence, innovation and sustainability for environmental consulting services. Spheros was founded with the addition of air quality services company Sonoma Technology, Inc and continued to expand its expertise with LRE Water and HydroGeoLogica joining in 2023. In such a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape, Spheros is building a unified platform to support public and private sector clients across the life cycle of their needs, including regulatory consulting, advisory, response, measurement, and analysis.

www.SpherosEnvironmental.com

