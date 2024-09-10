Spheros Environmental Welcomes New Chief Operating Officer to Support Growing Business

Spheros Environmental, a leader in environmental consulting, is excited to announce the appointment of Yasmeen Sultana as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). She will oversee the company's operations and implement strategies that will enhance efficiency, innovation, and sustainability.

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spheros Environmental, a leader in environmental consulting, is excited to announce the appointment of Yasmeen Sultana as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). She will oversee the company's operations and implement strategies that will enhance efficiency, innovation, and sustainability.

Yasmeen brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success to Spheros Environmental. In her previous role as Regional Business Leader at Stantec, Yasmeen had operational responsibility for growth of a $50 to $60M revenue business unit comprising over 300 environmental professionals across 14 states in the Western US. She drove operational excellence through people-centric approach to operational leadership. She was also an ESG (Environmental Social Governance) Practice Leader at Stantec and instrumental in developing and delivering innovative ESG solutions and strategic Sustainability/CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) advisory services to global corporations across a range of market sectors. Her technical work included assessment, preparation, and disclosures of ESG data (Carbon and Energy focus), development of ESG Frameworks, preparation of CSRs, and net-zero advisory consulting services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Yasmeen to our team," said Andra Kidd CEO of Spheros Environmental. "Yasmeen's operational acumen, deep understanding of the environmental consulting industry, and commitment to sustainability align perfectly with our company's mission. We are confident that she will be instrumental in strategically driving our operations through our next phase of growth."

In her new role, Yasmeen will focus on streamlining operations, fostering innovation in the sustainability space, and leading initiatives to further strengthen Spheros' position as a leader in environmental consulting. She will also work closely with the executive team to expand the company's services and explore new opportunities in the market.

"I am honored to join Spheros Environmental and contribute to its continued success," said Sultana. "The company's commitment to sustainability and reputation for delivering high-quality consulting services are truly impressive. I look forward to working with the executive team to build on this strong foundation and drive even greater impact."

Sultana holds a BS in Biology and Chemistry from California State University, Bakersfield, and has a strong background in air quality. In addition to nurturing her passion for environmental consulting, Yasmeen enjoys photography, reading, writing, and traveling in her downtime.

About Spheros Environmental

Spheros Environmental, a private equity-backed company formed in 2021 by Union Park Capital, is focused on setting the standard for excellence, innovation, and sustainability for environmental consulting services. Spheros was founded with the addition of air quality services company Sonoma Technology, Inc. Spheros continued to expand its expertise with LRE Water and HydroGeoLogica joining in 2023, and Timberline Aquatics in 2024. In such a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape, Spheros is building a unified platform to support public and private sector clients across the life cycle of their needs, including regulatory consulting, advisory, response, measurement, and analysis. For more information, visit spherosenvironmental.com.

