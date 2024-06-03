SPI Appoints Azelis|Vogler as Exclusive Distributor for Brazil

SPI is pleased to announce our new relationship with Vogler Ingredients, an Azelis company, a leading innovation service provider, who will now serve as our exclusive distributor in the Brazilian territory with immediate effect.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Notification: SPI appoints Azelis|Vogler as our exclusive distributor for Brazil

SPI is pleased to announce our new relationship with Vogler Ingredients, an Azelis company, a leading innovation service provider, who will now serve as our exclusive distributor in the Brazilian territory with immediate effect.

We have selected Azelis|Vogler as our exclusive distribution partner based on their ability to meet outstanding service levels with local sales representatives, warehousing in greater Sao Paulo, and technical formulation expertise to support to our valued customers nationwide.

Both SPI & Azelis|Vogler are working together details to ensure continued customer support and to facilitate any transition.

Contact: Azelis|Vogler's Pharma Segment Manager, Vanessa Gomes - [email protected]

Media Contact

William McCarthy, SPI Pharma, 1 302-576-8500, [email protected], www.spipharma.com

SOURCE SPI Pharma