SPI Pharma Appoints IMCD As Exclusive Distributor for Middle East

WILMINGTON, Del., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPI Pharma announces a new relationship with IMCD Middle East, who will now serve as exclusive distributor in the Middle East (Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen) effective 1 June 2024.

IMCD was selected based on their ability to meet outstanding service levels with local sales representatives, local warehousing (Dubai & Saudi Arabia), and technical formulation expertise to support customers in the region.

Altug Ozbayir - Global Distribution Manager, SPI Pharma

