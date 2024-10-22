SPI Pharma, Inc. and Inimmune, Corp. Launch Partnership to Commercialize Advanced Adjuvant Systems

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPI Pharma, Inc., a global leader in biopharmaceutical excipient and adjuvant systems, and Inimmune, Corp., a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of innate immune modulators, finalized their partnership to bring two adjuvant systems to market. The partners will launch these novel adjuvant systems at the World Vaccines Congress Europe, to be held in Barcelona, October 29 – 31. They will present these novel systems in Theatre 1 on Wednesday, October 30th at 15:10, and will be at Stand 109 during the week to assist you.

Valens™ T4Q is an AS01®-like adjuvant system combining Inimmune's novel synthetic TLR4 agonist with SPI's QS-21 saponin adjuvant. Valens™ T4AH is an AS04-like adjuvant system combining Inimmune's novel synthetic TLR4 agonist with an Aluminum Hydroxide adjuvant from SPI. These systems will be broadly accessible for advanced vaccine development.

Adjuvant systems are essential components of vaccines, enhancing both immune response and efficacy. The combination of Inimmune's seasoned biopharma scientists with SPI Pharma's established global commercial infrastructure, creates a partnership set to tackle critical unmet needs in vaccine development. Through a reliable supply chain and open access to advanced adjuvant systems, the collaboration will accelerate the availability of these technologies to healthcare providers and patients globally.

"This partnership between SPI Pharma and Inimmune represents a powerful synergy of strengths. By bringing together SPI Pharma's global commercial infrastructure with Inimmune's cutting-edge expertise in biotechnology, we are poised to accelerate innovation and bring transformative solutions to the market. Together, we will enhance our capabilities to improve patient outcomes worldwide," said Freek Snieders, CEO, SPI Pharma.

"Our partnership with SPI affords Inimmune the opportunity to commercialize and distribute vaccine adjuvants that will help improve human health for years to come. It takes advantage of each company's strengths with the opportunities to further grow in the future," said Alan Joslyn, CEO, Inimmune Corp.

About Inimmune: Inimmune Corp. is a privately held clinical stage biotechnology company in Missoula, Montana, focused on the discovery and development of innovative immunotherapeutics, vaccine adjuvants and vaccines. Inimmune is engaging specific biologic pathways of the innate immune system via novel innate immune modulators to create safe and effective treatments for allergy, infectious disease, autoimmunity and cancer. For more information on Inimmune's research and development of novel vaccine adjuvants and delivery systems, please visit www.inimmune.com.

About SPI Pharma: SPI Pharma, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, provides innovative products and technical solutions to global pharmaceutical customers. Product lines include Vaccine Adjuvant Systems, Drug Delivery Systems, Antacid Actives, Taste Masking and Excipients. SPI Pharma specializes in drug development services, having participated in over 60 commercially launched and marketed drugs globally. With its sites in the United States, France, and India, the company solves the most challenging formulation problems –– efficiently, cost-effectively, and with a focus on service. For more information, visit www.spipharma.com

*AS01 is a registered trademark of GSK Biologicals S.A

